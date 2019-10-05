CONOVER — Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Conover will welcome the Rev. David Seymour to preach at its annual homecoming service Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Seymour recently retired from Pomaria Lutheran Church ELCA in Pomaria, S.C., and was senior pastor at Mount Zion from 2004 to 2010.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies from UNC-Charlotte, a Master of Divinity degree from Duke University, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He has been a parish pastor for more than 35 years.
Seymour is married to Marilyn Dallman Seymour, associate professor of English at Newberry College and a former professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
After the worship service honoring Mount Zion’s 126 years of ministry will be a covered- dish luncheon in the fellowship hall. All members past and present are encouraged to join in this celebration, and the community is invited to attend as well.
Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Road in Conover, was established in 1893 as a locally accessible, Christ-centered place of worship. Led today by senior pastor Scott Bollinger, Mount Zion continues that early tradition and offers programs for children, youths, adults, and seniors. A strong focus on community service distinguishes Mount Zion, along with a dynamic music program and impressive pipe organ.
For more information about the homecoming Service, call 828-256-2123.
