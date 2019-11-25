tine Isenhower, 92, is fond of saying a day outside Catawba County is a day lost.
The Conover native’s life has been shaped by the county, but he has also shaped the county through his decades of political involvement.
Isenhower has become so identified with this place that he’s known as “Mr. Catawba County.”
He was one of three Republicans to flip the Catawba County Board of Commissioners from Democratic control to Republican control in 1966.
The board had been completely controlled by Democrats before that election. Isenhower’s service in public office also included service in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 to 1992.
Isenhower recently discussed the way his mother shaped his political beliefs, his efforts to support Catawba County schools and the frustrations that led him to decline a fourth term in the General Assembly.
The following conversation was edited for length and clarity.
On his political beliefs:
A good example of that is … my mother, who was of the Democratic faith when she married my father.
Although the New Deal was a great thing … she saw where possibly it was growing on people to be more dependent on government.
So my mother said that she left the Democratic Party. And so that gave me even more the respectability of the Republican Party.
It was a big point for me because she was a very smart woman, very involved in so many things.
On how he and the other Republicans broke the Democratic control of the Board of Commissioners:
We had a platform.
My main concern at that time was the inequity of the schools systems. The county (schools) had no (educational) supplement.
And we went in and I said, ‘They all should be equal.’
They said, ‘You’ll never get elected if you put that much of a supplement in there.’ But we did it.
It was the greatest thing that ever happened to the Catawba County school system.
They’ll tell you today, the people who ran the school system, what it aided them to do differently, things the county … couldn’t do before.
On why he decided to leave the General Assembly:
I really was becoming very upset about the lack of cooperation between the two parties.
The fact is that the Democratic caucus told (their members) what to do; the Republican caucus told us what to do. It became very hostile.
So I said as far as this fourth term for the General Assembly, I don’t see any party being willing to sit down and compromise.
But also I had a granddaughter.
So she said ‘Grandfather, can you come to school Wednesday? We’re having Grandparents Day.’
‘Wish I could, darling, but I’m going back to Raleigh in the morning. We’re in session.’
She said: ‘Grandfather, that’s all right. They said I could get a substitute.’
Boy, that hit.
I wanted to come home. I really missed being home. I missed church. I missed people.
On his nickname ‘Mr. Catawba County’:
Well, if it means a person who loves the people of Catawba County and being a part of Catawba County 92 years, it makes me humbly grateful.
