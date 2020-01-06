A Statesville man faces at least eight charges after leading Hickory officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Sunday morning, according to police reports.
Hickory officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of N.C. 127 and South Center Street, according to a media brief from the Hickory Police Department. The vehicle was suspected to be stolen.
The vehicle, driven by Sean Thomas Lewis, 28, of Statesville, fled, police said.
The chase reached speeds of 100 mph, according to a Hickory police accident report.
Officers chased Lewis to the intersection of U.S. 70 SE and Sixth Street SE near Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota dealership.
Lewis lost control of the vehicle just before the intersection and hit the embankment, damaging a light pole and bus sign in the process, according to the accident report. Officers estimate Lewis was driving 90 mph on impact.
According to the report, the vehicle spun around twice before coming to a stop in the intersection.
Lewis was injured in the accident, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.
Lewis ran on foot from the accident to a building behind a residence on 15th Avenue Circle SE where he was found and arrested an hour after the crash, according to the arrest report.
Lewis was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, speeding to elude arrest, hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving, according to the arrest report.
His bond was set at $27,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.