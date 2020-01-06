01-06-2020 LEWIS, SEAN THOMAS 20-000120.JPG

Sean Thomas Lewis

A Statesville man faces at least eight charges after leading Hickory officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph Sunday morning, according to police reports.

Hickory officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of N.C. 127 and South Center Street, according to a media brief from the Hickory Police Department. The vehicle was suspected to be stolen.

The vehicle, driven by Sean Thomas Lewis, 28, of Statesville, fled, police said.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph, according to a Hickory police accident report.

Officers chased Lewis to the intersection of U.S. 70 SE and Sixth Street SE near Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota dealership.

Lewis lost control of the vehicle just before the intersection and hit the embankment, damaging a light pole and bus sign in the process, according to the accident report. Officers estimate Lewis was driving 90 mph on impact.

According to the report, the vehicle spun around twice before coming to a stop in the intersection.

Lewis was injured in the accident, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.

Lewis ran on foot from the accident to a building behind a residence on 15th Avenue Circle SE where he was found and arrested an hour after the crash, according to the arrest report.

Lewis was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, speeding to elude arrest, hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving, according to the arrest report.

His bond was set at $27,500.

