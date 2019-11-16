MAIDEN — North Surry filled the air with footballs and yellow flags at Maiden Friday night in the opening round of the 2AA state playoffs. The Blue Devils countered with discipline, punishing line play and four rushing touchdowns from Amarion Craig for a 56-41 victory in a battle of conference runners-up.
The eighth-seeded Blue Devils, now 9-3, will travel to Shelby next Friday following the top seed’s 56-7 rout of 16th-seeded West Iredell. North Surry, the ninth seed, ends its season with a mark of 7-5.
The win was the fourth straight for Maiden.
“Our offensive line is doing a great job. They’re moving people up front and Amarion Craig is running the football really, really well,” said Maiden head coach Will Byrne. “When we throw it, we’re throwing it well. We didn’t have to throw it very much tonight.”
North Surry, however, did throw the ball a lot — 39 times compared to just 11 for the Blue Devils. Although the Greyhounds finished the night with 314 passing yards to Maiden’s 132, the Blue Devils outrushed the visitors from the Western Piedmont Conference 148 to 44.
Craig finished the game with 129 yards on 29 carries, while the Blue Devils’ defense came up with six sacks — four in the first quarter. Those sacks totaled up to 66 negative yards for North Surry.
“We told them whoever dominates the line of scrimmage is going to win the football game,” Byrne said. “We dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We got after their quarterback (Chase Swartz) early.”
Swartz, a big southpaw, came out throwing early and often on the game’s first series. He had two fourth down completions on that first possession — one in his own territory and the other on fourth-and-goal from the Maiden 18-yard line. The second one was a completion to Tanner Woods for a quick 7-0 North Surry lead.
Byrne explained the Blue Devils initially came out in a zone, which resulted in Greyhound receivers getting behind the Maiden secondary.
“That was our concern,” Byrne said.
It was a Maiden pass, 10 yards from Ethan Rhodes to Dylan Abernethy, that produced a first quarter 7-7 knot on the scoreboard. Although North Surry reclaimed the lead on a 34-yard pass from Swartz to Nick Badgett in the first minute of the second quarter, the Blue Devils began to show their muscle in the ground game.
Maiden rocked the Greyhounds with three straight rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. First Craig blew through defenders from 10 yards out to tie the game. Then Rhodes pushed a quarterback sneak 5 yards to give the Blue Devils a lead they would not surrender. Twenty-four seconds later, following Brennan James’ interception of a Swartz pass, Craig scored again on a 1-yard blast.
North Surry did come back on the strength of Swartz’s arm before the half was over and tightened the score to 29-21 when he found Badgett again for a 26-yard touchdown strike.
The Greyhounds executed a perfect chip shot onside kick to open the second half and turned that into a 1-yard touchdown by Swartz to make it a two-point game, 29-27.
However, Swartz wasn’t the only one busy throwing things Friday. The officials were raining yellow flags down on the Greyhounds even in the first half and the game devolved for North Surry into a third-quarter quagmire that sucked the fight out of the Greyhounds.
Nine of 18 penalties against the Greyhounds came in the third quarter, including four of the five unsportsmanlike conduct infractions committed by North Surry. Those penalties led to two Greyhounds being ejected in the third quarter including Swartz, who left the game completing 20 of 34 passes for 309 yards with an interception and three touchdown passes.
The Blue Devils took advantage to score twice in the third quarter on a 14-yard run by Craig, thanks to a great lead block by Christopher Morgan, and a 4-yard halfback pass from Abernethy to Carson Hansley.
Byrne said his staff had prepared his team to deal with a rough-and-tumble game from the Greyhounds.
“It got a little ugly there in the second half. I’m proud of our kids for not retaliating. Credit our kids for that,” Byrne said. “Just get this one over with and move on.”
Maiden was up 43-27 after three quarters and the two teams alternated a total of four touchdowns in the final quarter for the 56-41 final.
Rhodes was 6-of-10 passing for 128 yards with an interception and two touchdown passes to Abernethy for Maiden. Abernethy led all pass catchers with 103 receiving yards on four receptions.
Craig completed his stellar performance with a 7-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the night.
The Blue Devils’ coach quickly turned his thoughts to his team’s round two matchup with Shelby.
“Great program. Numerous, numerous state championships,” Byrne said. “Our kids went down there this summer for a seven-on-seven against them, so our kids got a little taste of it. They know what they’re getting into. Our kids believe in each other and we’re going to go down there and give them all we’ve got.”
North Surry: 07 | 14 | 06 | 14 — 41
Maiden: 07 | 22 | 14 | 13 — 56
First Quarter
NS — Tanner Woods 18-yard pass from Chase Swartz (Jonathan Flores kick), 7:18
M — Dylan Abernethy 10-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Adrian Campos kick), 3:55
Second Quarter
NS — Nick Badgett 34-yard pass from Swartz (Flores kick), 11:12
M — Amarion Craig 10-yard run (Campos kick), 9:41
M — Rhodes 5-yard run (Campos kick), 6:34
M — Craig 1-yard run (Brennan James pass from Abernethy), 6:10
NS — Badgett 26-yard pass from Swartz (Flores kick) :42
Third Quarter
NS — Swartz 1-yard run (pass failed), 9:35
M — Craig 14-yard run (Campos kick), 7:43
M — Carson Hansley 4-yard pass from Abernethy (Campos kick), 2:03
Fourth Quarter
M — Craig 7-yard run (Campos kick), 11:52
NS — Jahree Lynch 34-yard run (Flores kick), 9:44
M — Abernathy 37-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 8:52
NS — Carson Hawks 3-yard run (Flores kick), 5:50
Team Stats
First Downs: North Surry 17, Maiden 13
Rushes-yards: North Surry 28-44, Maiden 36-148
Comp-Att-Int: North Surry 21-39-2, Maiden 7-11-1
Passing yards: North Surry 314, Maiden 132
Fumbles-Lost: North Surry 1-0, Maiden 3-1
Penalties-yards: North Surry 18-168, Maiden 8-66
Individual Stats
RUSHING — North Surry: Anthony Brown 4-4, Chase Swartz 13-(-35) and 1 TD, Jahreece Lynch 7-56 and 1 TD, Carson Hawks 4-19 and 1 TD. Maiden: Amarion Craig 29-129 and 4 TDs, Dylan Abernethy 2-8, Ethan Rhodes 5-11 and 1 TD.
PASSING — North Surry: Swartz 20-34-1 for 309 yards and 3 TDs, Hawks 1-5-1 for 5 yards. Maiden: Rhodes 6-10-1 for 128 yards and 2 TDs, Abernethy 1-1-0 for 4 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — North Surry: Hawks 6-37, Lynch 4-85, Tanner Woods 4-32 and 1 TD, Nick Badgett 6-140 and 2 TDs, Jules Taylor 1-20. Maiden: Abernethy 4-103 and 2 TDs, Carson Hansley 1-4 and 1 TD, Craig 1-19, Christopher Morgan 1-6.
