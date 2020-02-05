LINCOLNTON — As the crow flies, Fred T. Foard and West Lincoln high schools are nine miles apart. With the state playoff fortunes between the perennial championship contenders on the line Tuesday in 2A dual wrestling, it created an intense night for the two fan bases, as well as the wrestling teams.
In front of a standing room crowd that included fans sitting on the stage at the end of West Lincoln’s old gym, Foard used a deep roster to get the matches it wanted and ended West Lincoln’s two-year reign as North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A champions with a 36-33 victory.
The second-round win advanced the Tigers to the state quarterfinals on Thursday at home. They will face defending 2A state tournament champion Central Academy (29-4) with the winner getting either Pisgah (15-2) or Surry Central (29-3) in the West Regional that same night.
Both teams had little trouble reaching the second round. Foard used six pins and picked up three forfeits to easily dispatch Mount Pleasant 58-24. It was the third straight year the Tigers eliminated Mount Pleasant (19-10). At the same time, West Lincoln quickly put away Central Davidson (16-6) 57-15.
That set up the third meeting between the Tigers and Rebels in three years in the dual-meet playoffs. West Lincoln (22-3) knocked out Foard (44-0) the last two seasons, including the 2A West finals in 2018. However, the suspense of this meeting was over early and it largely had to do with the Tigers’ ability to create matchups.
With the dual starting at 195 pounds, Foard head coach Mike Carey made an early decision to move back-to-back state champion Landon Foor up two weight classes, from 182 to 220, in order to create a potential bout with West Lincoln’s state qualifier Harley Scronce.
Jacob Belton (195) got the Tigers on the board, as he turned a second-period reverse into a 3-2 win over Alex Hall.
Foor wrestled at 220, but it was against Curtis Goins, whom Foor pinned to put Foard up 9-0.
Scronce was pushed up to 285 and he got the Rebels their first win, but it came without bonus points in a 2-1 win over Mo McAfee.
“There was some wheeling and dealing in there,” said Carey of the back-and-forth chess match of wrestlers. “Both teams were trying to get a great kid on a good kid, or maybe a bad kid on a good kid and hope maybe to not give up points. They’re good too. They’re great actually.”
The wheels continued to turn between Carey and Rebels coach Butch Ross as the bouts turned to the lightweights. Brock Carey bumped down from his usual 113 class to 106 and it paid off in a pin of Ti Phansook.
West Lincoln countered at 113 with Chade Norman, who normally wrestles at 120. It looked early like a shrewd move, as Norman built a 7-0 lead early and a potential major decision. But Ian Willis fended off Norman before settling for 7-4 decision.
That left Foard’s Dawson Cody to battle reserve wrestler Luke Heavner and Cody took an 8-2 decision, which put the Tigers’ lead at 18-6.
Despite trailing, West Lincoln was set up with its strongest weight classes, starting at 126. With a chance to gain momentum, Langston Hoffman (20-4), who finished fourth in the state last year, used a second-period reverse to hold a 3-2 hold. But with 30 seconds left, Jamie Richard (44-10) worked a reverse and then sent the Tigers’ bench into euphoria as he pinned Hoffman with five seconds remaining.
“This is a kid that has come so far,” Mike Carey said of Richard. “He didn’t start in middle school. We’ve put him in there as a part-time starter. He was probably, even supplementary, a weak link in our lineup last year. Now, he’s big for us. He’s grown so much in a year.”
Zane Birtchet (132) added a pin of Luke Stewart that sent Coach Ross and West Lincoln into Hail Mary mode. Xander Pendergrass moved down to 138 and kept the Rebels alive with an 11-6 decision over Branden Wharton. However, Dalton Jackson (145) pinned Mason Avery to put the Tigers up 36-9, which clinched the dual. Foard forfeited the final four bouts to create the final margin.
“We wrestled a good match, but we didn’t win the close matches,” said Ross. “They came after us. Mike Carey had his team prepared and ready and I hope they go all the way.”
Mike Carey felt his wrestlers were well focused entering the expected matchup with West Lincoln.
“We had a really good week of practice,” said Mike Carey. “I just feel like, when we fight like that, we can compete with anybody.”
Fred T. Foard 58, Mount Pleasant 24
106: William Auton (FTF) p. Trent Almond, 3:20
113: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Sebastian Quevedo, :42
120: Spencer Bechtol (FTF) won by forfeit
126: Jamie Richard (FTF) won by forfeit
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Travis Barley, 2:35
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) d. Shane Reigel, 9-0
145: Dalton Jackson (FTF) p. Caleb Anderson, :26
152: Justin Whalen (FTF) won by forfeit
160: Kyler Pickard (MP) won by forfeit
170: Davis Lambert (MP) won by forfeit
182: Jacob Belton (FTF) p. Jordan Dunlap, 1:15
195: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Levi Kluttz, 2:16
220: Chase Clayton (MP) p. Dylan Smith, 2:23
285: Ben Wright (MP) p. Andrew Jackson, 1:16
Fred T. Foard 36, West Lincoln 33
106: Brock Carey (FTF) p. Ti Phansook, 1:45
113: Chade Norman (WL) d. Ian Willis, 7-4
120: Dawson Cody (FTF) d. Luke Heavner, 8-2
126: Jamie Ricards (FTF) p. Langston Hoffman, 5:55
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) p. Luke Stewart, 2:25
138: Xander Pendergrass (WL) d. Braden Wharton 11-6
145: Dalton Jackson (FTF) p. Mason Avery, 2:31
152: Ricky Reynolds (WL) won by forfeit
160: Cannon Bridges (WL) won by forfeit
170: Harold Willis (WL) won by forfeit
182: Luke Scronce (WL) won by forfeit
195: Jacob Belton (FTF) d. Alex Hall 3-2
220: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Curtis Goins, 3:46
285: Harley Scronce (WL) d. Mo McAfee, 2-1
