Hickory police are searching for a mother believed to have stabbed her son on Sunday.
Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said the son was treated and released.
The mother is wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.
The names of both the mother and the son are restricted on the police report. The stabbing occurred on Second Street SW.
Dieter said the names are not being released to protect the privacy of the juvenile. More information will be available once the police make an arrest, Dieter said.
