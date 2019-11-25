Roughly 2,300 gallons of wastewater spilled into Hildebran Creek on Saturday, according to a release from the city of Newton.

The spill, caused by heavy rainfall, occurred at 951 West First St.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources is looking into the spill. The spill did not harm the environment, according to the release.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments