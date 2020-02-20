Nearly a week into early voting, about 4 percent of Catawba County’s 102,562 registered voters had cast a ballot in the 2020 primaries.
Data from the Catawba County Board of Elections show 3,747 votes cast by the end of the day on Wednesday.
Those votes included 2,621 in the Republican primary, 1,118 in the Democratic primary, seven in the Libertarian primary and one in the Constitution Party primary.
Unaffiliated voters have the option of choosing which primary they want to vote in.
The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties allow unaffiliated voters to vote in their primaries while the Green and Constitution parties do not.
The deadline to change party affiliation for early voting for the March 3 primary day has passed.
Most of the local primaries — including the ones for county commissioner, register of deeds, N.C. Senate and the 10th Congressional District — only have Republican primaries.
There is a Democratic primary in the race for the Fifth Congressional District, which covers a northwestern portion of Catawba County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.