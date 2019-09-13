NEWTON — The Newton-Conover and Fred T. Foard boys soccer teams battled for 80 minutes on Thursday night at Newton-Conover’s Gurley Stadium. The contest marked the final nonconference test for both squads before beginning league play next week, and it ended in a 2-2 tie despite the Tigers playing one man down for most of the second half.
“I think honestly the reality hasn’t set in here just yet as far as the magnitude of the result,” Foard coach Scottie Goforth said. “Although it was a draw, the magnitude and the reality of coming into the house of the three-time state champs, the state runner-ups from last year, the No. 3 team currently ranked on MaxPreps, I’m incredibly proud of my boys and the way that they came out here and fought and showed what we have.”
While each team obviously wanted to win, no one seemed to be too bothered by the fact that the score was even at the end of the night. Both sides played hard throughout the match, just like one of the players who helped lead the Red Devils to a 2A state title in 2014 was known for doing.
Alan Esperilla was a senior captain for Newton-Conover that season, recording an assist in his team’s 2-0 win over First Flight in the state championship. But Esperilla passed away in August, with the Red Devils honoring him during an emotional pregame ceremony where members of the 2014 squad presented his family with the No. 10 jersey he wore.
“He was a special talent and just a great kid. Games like this where you’re down and stuff, he was always encouraging and being positive and always had that smile on his face,” Newton-Conover coach Angelo Palozzi said of Esperilla. “We’d be down in some games and he’d be like ‘Coach, don’t worry about it, there’s a lot of time left.’
“That’s kind of what I’m using now with these guys,” he added. “There’s always a lot of time left when teams score early for us to get back into things. … It was an emotional night for us, we still had a game to play, but it was nice to see the guys here presenting his family his jersey that he wore and such a great night overall.”
Also announced Thursday was the establishment of a scholarship in honor of Esperilla, with all funds raised going to the inaugural recipient. The scholarship will be presented each year to one of Newton-Conover’s senior soccer players.
“Every year here we can pay tribute to him by offering the scholarship to one of our players,” said Palozzi, who mentioned that it was one of Esperilla’s best friends who approached him about developing a scholarship in his honor. “We have Foard this year and will probably have Hickory next year, and every year we’ll switch with Foard and Hickory and we’ll kind of make a night of it.
“It’s nice to have all the crowd here behind us,” he continued. “For an evening like this, having everyone together gave us a little sense of community here. Everyone’s from Newton, so it’s a special night.”
Foard (4-1-3) started fast once the match got underway, scoring on a goal from Irvin Martinez-Villa in the third minute. Then, following several near misses by Newton-Conover, the Red Devils finally got on the board when Isrrael Suarez found the back of the net from the left side of the box with 53.9 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Newton-Conover (5-1-1) continued to attack in the second half, especially after the Tigers were forced to play one man down. In the 65th minute, the Red Devils’ Josiah Cordes sent a pass from the left side of the box to the right side, where Omar Anota put a header past Foard goalkeeper Trevor Holmberg to give the hosts their first lead of the night.
This time, it was the Tigers’ turn to score late in a half. Kevin Cervantes was able to sneak one past Newton-Conover keeper Jon Joplin off a ricochet with 4:47 left to knot things at 2-all. After both teams failed to cash in on opportunities in the ensuing minutes, they ultimately had to settle for a tie.
“I can’t overlook the fact of what a tribute game that was to Alan Esperilla,” said Goforth. “Our guys coming in and fighting and giving a game, but hat’s off to Newton because I think both teams truly embodied the slogan from the shirts that you see here tonight representing Alan that say ‘Play every game like it’s your last.’
“I don’t think that either team really can look back at this game tonight and say that they left anything on the field,” he added. “I think both teams absolutely poured their souls into it, especially my guys with having to play a man down and the physical demand that it required. That was huge.”
Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton to open South Fork 2A Conference play on Monday, while Foard begins its Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference slate with a trip to Draughn.
