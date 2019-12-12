The race for Catawba County commissioner has grown to include six candidates.

Tom Dees and Ray Abernathy are the latest Republican candidates to file for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

Two at-large seats on the board are up for election next year.

The Republican primary for county commissioner and other offices will be held March 3.

Filing for office runs through noon on Dec. 20.

The following candidates had filed for office as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Catawba County Board of Commissioners

» Barbara Beatty (incumbent, Republican)

» Richard Thompson (Republican)

» Derek Colson (Republican)

» Ray Abernathy (Republican)

» Austin Allran (Republican)

» Tom Dees (Republican)

42nd N.C. Senate District

» Mark Hollo (Republican)

89th N.C. House District

» Mitchell Setzer (incumbent, Republican)

96th N.C. House District

» Jay Adams (incumbent, Republican)

» Kim Bost (Democrat)

