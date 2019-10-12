NEWTON — Sometimes one big play can change the trajectory of a game, as the Newton-Conover football team showed on Friday night. Trailing by two touchdowns late in the opening half, the Red Devils recovered a fumble and punched it in for a score before taking the lead in the second half and maintaining it on their way to a 37-34 win over West Lincoln on homecoming at Gurley Stadium.
“We just talk about never quitting and always giving everything we’ve got,” Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack said. “Our defensive coordinator (Chris Hinson), he’s got a little saying, ‘If there’s one single blade of grass left, we will defend it.’ So they did a great job as a defensive staff getting there and making adjustments and fixing a few things.
“We knew they (West Lincoln) were good on offense, we knew they were really good, and we knew they were really good on defense,” he added. “Offensively, I thought we played a great game. Allan Shade ran the ball great, (Allen) Wilfong ran the ball great, Justice Craig made great decisions, Keagen Covington caught a big touchdown, but it was a team effort.”
West Lincoln (5-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) used a methodical drive to score on the game’s opening possession. The Rebels moved the ball 74 yards in 15 plays while taking over seven minutes off the clock, with Canon Bridges scoring from 6 yards out to give them a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Newton-Conover (5-2, 3-0) answered with a scoring drive of its own, taking the ball 82 yards in 11 plays. The Red Devils evened the contest at 7-all when Wilfong registered a 1-yard touchdown run with 1.8 seconds left in the first period.
The Rebels quickly responded on the initial play of the second quarter, as quarterback Mason Huitt broke away for a 74-yard TD scamper. But Newton-Conover came right back with a six-play, 60-yard drive that was capped by a 10-yard TD pass from Craig to Covington.
The next two TDs went to West Lincoln on TD runs of 18 and 54 yards from Bridges, but both extra points were missed to leave the advantage at 26-14. However, after forcing the Red Devils to punt with under three minutes remaining in the first half, the Rebels fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Newton-Conover’s Christian Burgins at the West Lincoln 11-yard line with 1:22 on the clock.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, the Red Devils’ Craig found the end zone from 4 yards out, cutting the deficit to 26-21 where it would remain at halftime. He also engineered a TD drive coming out of the half, completing passes to Covington and Josh Nichols while Wilfong and Shade gained big chunks on the ground, with the latter recording a 2-yard TD run at the 8:12 mark of the third quarter to give Newton-Conover its first lead at 28-26.
After West Lincoln went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half, Newton-Conover scored again. Craig completed three more passes during the Red Devils’ second series of the third quarter, with Wilfong crossing the goal line from 6 yards out before a missed extra point kept it a one-score game, 34-26, with 2:34 remaining in the period.
The Red Devils again forced the Rebels to punt early in the fourth quarter and were able to drive into the red zone before stalling out. Nonetheless, Newton-Conover kicker Addison Hayes booted a 33-yard field goal despite a bobbled snap to increase the lead to 37-26 with 4:47 left.
West Lincoln scored for the first and only time in the second half on a 1-yard TD run from Huitt with 3:03 remaining, also tacking on the 2-point conversion on a pass from Huitt to Bridges. After recovering the subsequent onside kick, they moved the ball from the Red Devils’ 44 to the 19 before Huitt was sacked by Newton-Conover’s Xavier Avery on fourth-and-14 with under a minute to go, preserving the win for the hosts.
“Last year our team I think down here after they got the onside kick, we’d have probably laid down and they would’ve scored and we’d have probably lost that game,” said Pack. “But I think this team has grown up and the kids play for each other. They’re all about Red Devils and being teammates, and I just think we’re a different group.”
Newton-Conover’s Craig completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards and a TD to go with four carries for 20 yards and another score, while Wilfong finished with 18 carries for 97 yards and a TD and Shade added 11 carries for 64 yards and a TD. Covington was the Red Devils’ leading receiver with five receptions for 45 yards and a score, while Zane Redmond (2 catches for 42 yards), Brandon Johnson (3-29), Nichols (2-18) and Wilfong (2-4) also caught passes.
West Lincoln was paced by Bridges’ game-high 21 carries for 185 yards and three TDs, with Huitt adding nine carries for 97 yards and two scores and Xander Pendergrass finishing with 99 yards on 12 carries. Huitt completed 6 of 8 passes for 50 yards, including four for 30 yards to Dylan Beam.
“I just like our intensity, I like our effort, I like the way we fly around and we just don’t quit,” said Pack of his team during its current three-game winning streak. “They were punching us in the mouth early and we could’ve very easily laid down and backed away, but we didn’t. We stepped up, and actually I thought we came out and were more physical in the second half than they were.”
Newton-Conover will look to stay perfect in South Fork 2A play when it travels to Lake Norman Charter next Friday. The Knights are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in league play, while the Red Devils are currently tied with North Lincoln (6-1, 3-0) for first in the conference.
