A march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sends a message of unity to Catawba County, Ida Clough says. She hopes it resonates now as much as King’s message did years ago.
“I think (the march) is probably more important today than it might have been when it was initiated,” she said.
Clough, the secretary of the Hickory branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the march and celebration the association hosts each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day should promote unity and equality -- the same message King spread during his civil rights activism.
Clough looks forward to the event every year, she said. The march will begin at Lenoir-Rhyne University and head to the Ridgeview Recreation Center, where there will be a community forum. The event is meant for all -- anyone can join in the celebration and remembrance, she said.
“Dr. King was not only speaking to certain parts of the population or of the people of this country -- his message was for everyone,” she said. “It takes everyone to work together to be unified, to have equality.”
In Newton, the Catawba County branch of the NAACP hopes to send the same message.
A march will start at St. Paul United Methodist Church and end at the old courthouse in Newton, where there will be a ceremony and guest speaker, Catawba NAACP President Jerry McCombs said.
“We look to continue to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King and what he worked for, and let people know we’re still grateful for what he's done and the doors he's opened for us,” McCombs said.
This year is the last the NAACP will host the Newton march, he said. Next year, they plan to hold a parade instead, with those looking to march still included.
McCombs said he sees the event as a chance to continue to work toward King’s goals of equality. “That’s why we continue to fight in our county,” he said. “To make this place a better place to live.”
Here are the specifics for events in the area:
Hickory
In Hickory, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will kick off Saturday with a bell ringing on Union Square at noon organized by the Hickory branch of the NAACP. The bell-ringing is a time to reflect on King’s work, Clough said. It is a tradition around the country started by King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, Clough said. The event will move to council chambers at Hickory City Hall if the weather is bad.
Celebrations and remembrances continue Monday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. At 10 a.m., the university will host Rev. David Roberts II as a guest speaker for its annual free event open to the public, according to a release from Lenoir-Rhyne. The event is at the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on campus at 775 Sixth St. NE, Hickory. Roberts is the pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, where he’s served for 12 years. Before that, Roberts, an Asheville native, served in the U.S. Navy in the Nicaraguan conflict. He became an officer in 2000. He retired as a Navy chaplain with more than 20 years of service.
After the event, the Hickory NAACP will host a march at 11 a.m. from the auditorium to Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW, Hickory. The march is about 1.8 miles.
At the recreation center, the NAACP will host a community forum recognizing King’s work at noon. The program includes a performance of the play “Freedom Riders,” by the Theater Arts Academy of Hickory Career & Arts Magnet School. Community youth will also honor King during the forum, the Hickory NAACP release said.
Starting Monday, local student art honoring King’s legacy will be displayed at Lenoir-Rhyne’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium Jan. 20-29 and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Cromer Student Life Center Feb. 4-29.
Newton
The Catawba County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration starting with a march at 11 a.m. The march starts at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 103 S. Ervin Ave. and heads to the old courthouse in downtown Newton at 30 N. College Ave. The march is about half a mile.
At noon at the courthouse, the Catawba County NAACP will host an event featuring Catawba County native Chaz Beasley, a state representative for Mecklenburg County, as the keynote speaker. He is a member of the Catawba NAACP and longtime supporter, McCombs said.
Lenoir
Lenoir will host a march at 1:30 p.m. from J.E. Broyhill Park, at 509 Ridge St. NW, to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 313 Greenhaven Drive NW.
At 2 p.m. at the center, the Caldwell County NAACP will host its celebration featuring Rev. Kim Moss of Lenoir as the keynote speaker.
