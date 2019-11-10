Members of the 2019-20 Catawba Valley Community College men's basketball team include, front row from left, Cam Walden, Charles Bryson, Sal-Bey Young, Jeremiah Keith, Byron Sanders, Zach De La Cruz, Jahleer Black, Jonathan McFall, Jaylin Harper, Donovan Evans and John Bean. On the back row are student assistant Devante Moore, head coach Bryan Garmroth, Nash Whitener, Jaylen Prioleau, Elton Hooper, Jehlon Johnson, Tony Hauser, Deng Akok, Damarcus Gay and assistant coaches Jalen Cannady and Shawn Johnson.