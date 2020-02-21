Every year on his birthday, Mitchell Gold is just thankful he’s made it this long.
Each year is a milestone because as a teenager he often thought of ending his own life. He was struggling with his sexual orientation and facing anxiety about how others treated gay people.
Gold, one of the founders of the furniture company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Taylorsville, made it through those years and is now outspoken about his sexual orientation. He commits himself to supporting LGBT youth going through the same situation he did. And he celebrates each year of life he has because he didn’t end his life.
Several years ago, Gold started encouraging donations to charity for his birthday. This year it means something a little more.
For his 69th birthday, which was Feb. 4, Gold asked people to donate to the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which fights harmful bullying of LGBT people, especially youth.
The foundation is run by Jane Clementi, the mother of Tyler Clementi, who took his own life in 2010 after being bullied by peers and online for being gay. Now, the foundation is dedicated to stopping the bullying, including within anti-LGBT religious teachings.
Gold’s own activism goes hand-in-hand with the organization, he said. As a young boy, he was taught in church that being gay was a sin and the message stuck with him, he said. He sees that message as bullying and wants to open people’s eyes to the harm they can cause by saying that. “This is something really different when you think God is mad at you,” Gold said. “It is a really horrible thing to feel.”
Teaching young people that being gay is a sin also gives them grounds to bully LGBT kids, Gold said. So Gold’s mission is to teach people not to bully. “I’ve seen over the years of living here is there’s really really nice, good people who don’t know the harm they’re causing,” he said.
For his birthday, Gold is also encouraging everyone to sign the Tyler Clementi Upstander pledge. The pledge includes a promise to stand up to bullying and prejudice, and be aware of actions that could hurt others.
Gold said being an activist for LGBT youth means reliving the fear he felt as a child, but he plays an important role, he said. “Sometimes I really feel exhausted, but I really feel an obligation to the kids in this community,” Gold said.
And he sees a bright future for LGBT people.
“I am the most optimistic person,” he said. “I think once you have a few people change, more will follow.”
