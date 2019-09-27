A missing woman from Lincoln County was found dead on Friday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Mary Walters Cook, 59, of Lincolnton, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 25 after she had not been seen or heard from for two days.
Cook’s body was found near a bridge on Boy Scout Road.
Steve Allen Avery, 60, of Lincolnton, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Cook’s death, according to the release.
Blood stains were found at Avery’s Drive Inn Road home during a search there Thursday evening. According to the release, Avery confessed to killing Cook with a .22 caliber rifle and throwing her body off a bridge on Boy Scout Road.
Cook’s vehicle was found at Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant on West Highway 150 on Sept. 25.
Avery told investigators he drove the truck to the restaurant, according to the release. Security footage shows someone parking the car at the business on Sept. 25 and walking away from the truck.
