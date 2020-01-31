Maiden Elementary students, teachers and faculty could move into a new building in the fall of 2022. The current building is set to be demolished around the same time.
Dan Moore, assistant superintendent for operations for Catawba County Schools, said the current building’s age made it a candidate to be replaced. “There are parts of the building (the gym) that date to 1928, with the primary portion of the building being 1950s-era construction, with additions to the facility in the 1960s and ‘70s,” he said.
During a Catawba County School Board of Education work session, Rick Sain, director of construction and maintenance for the system, said the new school would remain on the property.
“There is a walking track area … that is where the new school would be built and we would then demolish the old building and that is where we will build the playground and also probably a walking track,” Sain said.
Moore said the estimated cost for the project is $19.5 million. Sain said funding for the project would be available on July 1.
Superintendent Matt Stover said the old Maiden Elementary building would not be demolished until the new building is complete.
School board member Donna Lutz-Carpenter said she was a student at Maiden Elementary and is sad to see it torn down. “It makes me kind of sad, but I know it has to be done,” Lutz-Carpenter said.
Stover said the project would not begin until renovations at Maiden Middle School are complete. Renovations at the middle school will cost an estimated $7.4 million and are slated to begin this year.
The Maiden Middle renovations will include a new kitchen, administrative suite and connecting corridor to the gym building and art building. The older classrooms and restrooms will also be renovated.
Moore said Maiden Middle efforts could impact work at Maiden Elementary.
"A typical construction timeline would require 18 months for the completion of a project of this size, give or take a couple of months," Moore said. "Our perhaps ambitious timeline for completion of same is to be in the new building in the fall of 2022. We will see."
