HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team defeated Richard Bland College by a 94-81 score in both teams’ regular-season finale on Friday. The Cobras led 46-34 at halftime before outscoring the Statesmen 48-47 in the second half.
Tyrell Mendenhall was the leading scorer for Caldwell (27-3, 9-3 in Region 10) with 20 points, while Alex Lineberger had 11 and Jalen Barr finished with 10. The Cobras’ Kameron Cooke, Demitri Dixon and Anderson Keller added nine points apiece, with Jalen Crowder chipping in eight.
Richard Bland (14-14, 5-7 in Region 10) got a game-high 27 points from Savion Helm. Kenneth Southerland (17 points), Corbin Slayton (12) and Derrick Redmon (11) also reached double figures for the visitors.
Caldwell will next compete in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 Division 1 tournament at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst on Thursday at 1 p.m. The second-seeded Cobras will do battle with seventh-seeded Denmark Tech, who they beat twice during the regular season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Caldwell 79, Denmark Tech 67
The Cobras earned a 12-point victory over the Panthers in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division 1 tournament on Friday at Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Caldwell improved to 18-8 on the season and advanced to Saturday’s championship game against host Spartanburg Methodist.
Coco Knox paced Caldwell with 20 points, while Mikayla Hill added 17. Savannah Coble scored 13 points, KeyKey Miller had 12 and Jasmine Holder tallied 11.
Look for results from Saturday’s game against Spartanburg Methodist in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
BASEBALL
CCBC Essex 7, Caldwell 3; Caldwell 8, CCBC Essex 4
The Cobras split a seven-inning doubleheader against their adversaries from Rossville, Maryland, on Friday at Walker Stadium in Lenoir. After losing Game 1 by four runs, Caldwell emerged victorious by a four-run margin in Game 2 to move to 3-6 and drop CCBC Essex to 1-1.
Caldwell had five hits in the opening contest, including a home run from Michael Logan. Keaton Snethen added an RBI for the Cobras.
Clay Canale earned the win for the Cobras in Game 2, tossing a scoreless inning of hitless ball with three strikeouts and one walk. Logan and Jermie Green each recorded doubles as Caldwell finished with five hits once again, with Greene tallying two RBIs and Logan recording one.
The Cobras hosted another doubleheader against CCBC Essex on Saturday. Look for results from Saturday’s game in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.