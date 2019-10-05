Churches that use the revised common lectionary will likely read from the ancient prophet Habakkuk this weekend during worship.
The passage begins: “O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not listen? Or cry to you ‘Violence!’ and you will not save? Why do you make me see wrongdoing and look at trouble? Destruction and violence are before me; strife and contention arise.” (Habakkuk 1: 2-3)
This passage was on my mind this week when I attended a chapel service led by a group of impassioned students at a local Christian high school.
The theme of the service centered on care of God’s creation, and the students shared their concerns for the future of our planet. They also showed a short clip from Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s address to the United Nations Climate Action Summit last week. In it, Thunberg took world leaders to task for the prioritizing economic expansion over environmental preservation. During her comments, she stridently said, “How dare you!” to a room full of adults whom she sees as passive in the face of a climate crisis. I cannot help but hear Habakkuk’s cry — “How long, O Lord?” — in Thunberg’s appeal for action.
After Thunberg’s public comments, many dismissed and attempted to discredit her, calling her disturbed and obsessed. For centuries, the same has been said about those who share a prophetic witness.
Habakkuk was disturbed and railed against what he perceived as God’s passiveness in the face of violence and wrongdoing. Yet, in the midst of frustration and dismay, the prophet recommitted to waiting for God to answer his cries for help. When God responded, Habakkuk was instructed to “write the vision” and make it plain so that all could see and understand what would one day be. God even assured the discouraged prophet that his patience would be rewarded. Habakkuk’s anger and anxiety turned into trust in God’s promises.
Thunberg shared honest and forthright grief about the environmental violence she sees being committed. Yet, she also shared a vision of hope. She gave voice to anger and sadness at the complacency of world leaders and begged them to make positive change. She confessed that she holds out a hope that they will be moved to action and refuses to believe that the adults who hear her will succumb to the evil of inaction.
This is similar to where Habakkuk lands. Despite his lingering questions and difficulties, he ends his complaint with praise of God singing: Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will exult in the God of my salvation. God, the Lord, is my strength. (Habakkuk 3: 18-19) We are called to do the same.
I, too, will rejoice. I rejoice in the prophetic witness of impassioned young people who challenge adults out of complacency. I celebrate faithful witnesses to the goodness of God’s creation. And, I delight in the steadfast example of all the righteous who live simply by faith.
May we all have the courage to share a message of God’s love for creation through our words and our deeds.
