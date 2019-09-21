Have you ever heard the expression, “Just be kind”? I have heard that all my life and I am amazed at how many issues that come up, how many problems, big and small, could be resolved simply by being kind. Now I know what you are thinking — here is some preacher with a Pollyanna, pie-in-the-sky theology — and you might be right, but I wonder if we were just kind to each other, how the world, how our community called Hickory would change.
Several weeks ago, I was returning from Gastonia to Hickory. I had been there to visit someone and on the way back on 321, right where it goes under I-85, I heard a horn blow behind me and a car flying up beside the man blowing his horn, and words were exchanged that were not pleasant between the two, and all of a sudden a gun appeared out one of the car’s windows. That was a scary moment because we were all stuck in traffic and we have all seen the news of road rage, and I was stuck right in the middle of it on 321.
The light turned green and the two sped off, trying to outdo one another. It wasn’t until one of them took the exit, very quickly, there at the community college off 321, that it felt safe again to ride home. That happened, and then at the grocery store that evening, there was a lady so mad at the cashier that it was almost embarrassing to be standing in line, and the cashier was a young man who kept his cool while the item didn’t ring up at the price the lady thought it should. Again, this was over 25 cents. She used her non-church words with the young man, and it got so loud a manager came over and whisked the woman away to see what the problem was. But she wasn’t kind to this cashier, bless his heart.
I see social media where children and adults get bullied by others, and they are not even in the same town very often. There are a lot of people just not being kind to each other in this world. I wish everyone would just be kind. I wonder how the culture of this community would change if we were all just kind to each other. We all meet people every day who bother us and get on our nerves, but I wonder if we treated them with kindness if things would change. Because the fact of the matter is I have cut someone off in traffic without realizing it, I have been misquoted a price on a gallon of milk, and I have even been overcharged for a meal, and I have not always acted with kindness.
But I am going to start today; in fact I may get one of those bracelets that says it when I look down on my wrist — “Just Be Kind” — to remind me. Because if change is going to happen, it may have to start with me. So does anyone know where I can get one of those bracelets? If you do, let me know and let’s start a revolution here in Hickory. Who knows? Maybe some news people might even come interview us and say, “Why are you kind to each other?” What will you tell them?
