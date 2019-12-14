Dave Markland

Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate has announced that Dave Markland will no longer be the head volleyball coach.

Markland, who held the position since 2003, finishes his tenure at Lenoir-Rhyne with a 309-232 record and a 163-143 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. The 2019 season saw the Bears finish with a 16-15 overall record and a seventh-place finish in the league standings.

Markland led L-R to a pair of SAC regular-season championships and a SAC tournament championship. He coached junior OH Taylor Prall to an American Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American award in 2019, the first AVCA All-American honor in program history.

“I want to thank Coach Markland for his many contributions and service to Lenoir-Rhyne University,” stated Pate. “I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

A national search will begin to find the ninth coach in program history.

