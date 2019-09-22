WISE, Va. — Dave Markland earned his 300th win as Lenoir-Rhyne’s head volleyball coach in a 3-1 win over UVa-Wise on Friday night. Markland, whose first L-R win came over St. Andrews on Aug. 30, 2003, previously spent seven seasons at Appalachian State and owns 452 wins in his 24-year coaching career.
The Bears (7-1, 3-1 South Atlantic Conference) won the first two sets by respective scores of 25-18 and 25-20 before dropping the third set 25-19. They bounced back to win the fourth set by a 25-22 score.
Taylor Prall had 12 kills and nine digs for L-R, which finished with a hitting percentage of .191 and forced the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-4 SAC) into 21 errors. Alannah Thomas added 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .400 for the Bears, while Katrina Samuels had a season-high four kills and two digs to spark L-R off the bench.
Freshman setter Mackenzie Husley finished with 24 assists and five digs for the Bears, who had never played UVa-Wise before Friday. The Cavs entered the SAC this season.
After visiting Tusculum on Saturday, the Bears host Mars Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
