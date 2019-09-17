A house fire in Granite Falls Monday afternoon claimed the lives of four dogs.
Granite Falls Fire Chief Brian Bennett said there is significant damage to the Ramses Lane residence.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but Bennett said two rooms in the home were consumed by the blaze and there’s smoke and water damage.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but their son was home and attempted to rescue the dogs, Bennett said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.