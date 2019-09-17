Granite Falls fire

Granite Falls and Rhodhiss fire departments, along with Caldwell EMS responded to a residential fire on Ramses Lane in Granite Falls Monday evening.

 ROBERT C. REED

A house fire in Granite Falls Monday afternoon claimed the lives of four dogs.

Granite Falls Fire Chief Brian Bennett said there is significant damage to the Ramses Lane residence.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but Bennett said two rooms in the home were consumed by the blaze and there’s smoke and water damage.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, but their son was home and attempted to rescue the dogs, Bennett said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments