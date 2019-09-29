CLAREMONT - Cargo Transporters, Inc., provider of transportation services, announced the promotion of Malcolm Styers.
Styers, most recently fleet leader at the company, was promoted to the position of operations manager.
"Malcolm demonstrated leadership characteristics from the onset of his career. During his varied positions within the company, he quickly earned the trust and respect of those around him. In his new role, his reach and ability to positively impact will increase exponentially,” said Terry Jenkins, vice president of operations.
Styers will now have the responsibility of the operations support staff, the planning staff and the fleet of local drivers.
"I am truly thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow in my responsibilities and look forward to the new challenges that await me. I feel blessed that God has led me to be a part of our wonderful Cargo family,” Styers said.
Styers is a graduate of Appalachian State University, where he was a student-athlete. He is married to Candace Colson Styers, and they are the parents of Madelynn and Colson.
Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating 525 trucks serving, the continental U.S. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. The company employs more than 700 people.
For more information: www.cargotransporters.com
