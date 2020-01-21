Traffic Stop

A man fled from a pickup truck following a traffic stop on 19th Street SW Tuesday morning. The man is suspected of having a suspended license. KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD 

A man suspected of having a suspended license fled from a pickup truck after officers tried to stop him on 19th Street SW Tuesday morning. 

Long View Officer McDevitt said Long View officers were following the truck when it pulled into a house on 19th Street SW.

The driver got out of the truck and fled behind the house, McDevitt said.

Long View called in Hickory police officers, who brought along a K9. The police dog lost the man’s scent, McDevitt said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments