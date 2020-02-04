A Catawba man was convicted Tuesday for trafficking opioids by transportation.

Ellis Eugene Anderson, 58, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from a May 19, 2017, incident, according to a release from the 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Anderson was pulled over that day by the Conover Police Department for a fake license plate on his car, the release said. He could not find documentation for his car and tried to get out of the car.

He then admitted to the officer that he had used and sold drugs earlier that day and had methamphetamine and oxycodone in the car. He pointed out the drugs which were tested and confirmed to be oxycodone, the release said.

He was sentenced to six to eight years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

