A man charged in a Thursday home invasion was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. 

Brian Maynor, 37, is charged with felony breaking or entering and attempted common law robbery. 

Maynor is one of two men charged with a home invasion that took place on 37th Street Drive NE Thursday morning.

Barry MacMahan

MacMahan

Barry MacMahan, 20, is also facing breaking or entering and attempted common law robbery charges.

Resident Freeman Haney said he woke up Thursday morning to see two armed intruders in his bedroom. 

Haney said he grabbed a gun and shot at the intruders.

MacMahan showed up at Frye Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday.

Maynor's bond has not been set, according to the release. Information on MacMahan's bond was not available. 

