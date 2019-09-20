A man charged in a Thursday home invasion was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.
Brian Maynor, 37, is charged with felony breaking or entering and attempted common law robbery.
Maynor is one of two men charged with a home invasion that took place on 37th Street Drive NE Thursday morning.
Barry MacMahan, 20, is also facing breaking or entering and attempted common law robbery charges.
Resident Freeman Haney said he woke up Thursday morning to see two armed intruders in his bedroom.
Haney said he grabbed a gun and shot at the intruders.
MacMahan showed up at Frye Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Maynor's bond has not been set, according to the release. Information on MacMahan's bond was not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.