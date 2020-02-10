A Charlotte man was charged Friday in the January murder of Hickory resident Andres Moscotte.
Steven Staples, 30, is currently being held in Charlotte and Hickory police are not sure when he’ll brought to Catawba County.
That’s because he also faces additional charges for crimes in other jurisdictions, including additional murder charges.
Staples’ information on the Mecklenburg County inmate search page lists three charges of first-degree murder and charges for multiple other crimes, including kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Chrystal Dieter, the Hickory police Victim and Community Services coordinator, said there are murder charges in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.
“Information on when he will be back in Hickory is unknown at this time,” Dieter said.
Staples is the second suspect charged in Moscotte’s murder.
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 23, is also charged with Moscotte’s murder and is in custody. He made his first appearance in Catawba County Court in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.