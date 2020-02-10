A Charlotte man was charged Friday in the January murder of Hickory resident Andres Moscotte.

Steven Staples, 30, is currently being held in Charlotte and Hickory police are not sure when he’ll brought to Catawba County.

That’s because he also faces additional charges for crimes in other jurisdictions, including additional murder charges.

Staples’ information on the Mecklenburg County inmate search page lists three charges of first-degree murder and charges for multiple other crimes, including kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Chrystal Dieter, the Hickory police Victim and Community Services coordinator, said there are murder charges in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

“Information on when he will be back in Hickory is unknown at this time,” Dieter said.

Staples is the second suspect charged in Moscotte’s murder.

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 23, is also charged with Moscotte’s murder and is in custody. He made his first appearance in Catawba County Court in January.

