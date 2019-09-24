A man and woman were arrested for possession of heroin and methamphetamine on Monday, according to a Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release.
Kenny Tran, 27, of Conover, and Amy Lee Edwards, 31, of Hickory, were arrested after CCSO investigators discovered heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle during a traffic stop on Springs Road.
CCSO investigators reported that the narcotics were packaged in a way that indicated they were intended to be sold, according to the release.
Tran and Edwards were charged with one count each of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Tran and Edwards were each issued $25,000 secured bonds, and both had first appearances in District Court on Tuesday.
