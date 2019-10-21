Deputies are still trying to answer a crucial question in the case of a 17-year-old shot in Maiden: Was the shot intentional or accidental?
Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office talked about the case Monday. He noted the victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital by helicopter and has since been released.
According to an incident report from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found on the road along Ashwood Street in Maiden at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 11. The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
The victim was taken to the Maiden Rescue Squad building on St. James Church Road, two minutes from the location where the victim was found, by private vehicle, according to Turk. This was where deputies responded.
Turk said the investigation is still ongoing but added the sheriff's office believes there is no additional danger to the Catawba County community.
