MAIDEN — Nine different players scored for the Maiden girls basketball team on Tuesday night. Not only that, but two of them scored more points than they ever had at the high school level.
Maggie Sigmon started and registered a career-high 17 points for the Blue Devils, who also got a career-best 10 points from Anaia Shank off the bench. Lainee Hentschel added eight points to go with seven apiece from Nadia Glover and Maggie Andrews as Maiden thoroughly dominated West Lincoln 64-19 in South Fork 2A Conference play.
“We play about all 11 players in every game, but tonight some of them got a whole lot more playing time than they usually do and they played particularly well,” Maiden coach Frank Snider said. “I thought Anaia Shank played well, shot the ball well and got into double figures tonight, and the girls coming off the bench did a good job.
“When Gracie Arrowood went out with her hand (injury in the first quarter), Alyssa (Keener) came in and while she didn’t score any, she kind of ran the offense and did a good job,” he added. “… We had them a little outmanned and fortunately we shot the ball pretty well and got good shots, and then we hit a lot of free throws which helped too. I thought Maggie Sigmon stepped it up a little bit, took it to the basket some which we’ve needed her to do and probably had her most productive offensive game, so that was good.”
Andrews got the Blue Devils (8-11, 5-4 South Fork 2A) on the board with two straight baskets before West Lincoln’s Anna Bieberich swished a baseline jumper to cut the deficit in half. Following a 3-pointer from Maiden’s Arrowood, Bieberich converted a layup before the hosts embarked on a 20-0 run that lasted into the second quarter.
Maiden led 20-4 at the end of the opening period and 27-4 two minutes into the second before Bieberich knocked down her second jumper of the night to end the Rebels’ lengthy scoring drought. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils carried a 33-6 advantage into the halftime break.
By the end of the third quarter, West Lincoln (2-15, 1-8) trailed by 40 at 55-15, resulting in a running clock for the final frame. Maiden did much of its work at the free-throw line in the third, hitting all seven of its foul shots including a 6 for 6 performance from Sigmon, who was 9 for 9 for the game.
The Rebels also shot well from the charity stripe in the second half, but didn’t make a field goal in the fourth quarter. Alexa Bieberich and Farrah Richardson accounted for all four of their points in the period on free throws, while Cree Bass and Shank drilled 3s to help Maiden close out a 45-point victory.
“We made a little run at this point last time in the conference. We need to do that again,” said Snider. “Right now is when we need to be playing our best basketball going toward the tournament and hopefully we can get ourselves back in the upper part of the lake.”
In addition to the 49 combined points by Sigmon, Shank, Hentschel, Glover and Andrews, the Blue Devils also received five each from Bass and Marley Mingus, three from Arrowood and two from Keegan Rice.
Anna Bieberich had a team-high eight points for West Lincoln, which lost its fifth straight contest. The Rebels also got four points apiece from Alexa Bieberich and Richardson.
Maiden visits Lake Norman Charter on Friday.
BOYS
Maiden 71, West Lincoln 47
The Blue Devils snapped their seven-game losing streak against a team facing a much longer one. Behind a game-high 13 points from the returning Anthony Breland, 10 from Iziah Morgan and nine each from Brennan James and Elijah Fowler, Maiden handed the Rebels their 64th consecutive loss dating back to the 2017 season.
“I think knocking off a little bit of rust was big for him, getting in game shape,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said of Breland, who missed several games with a broken foot. “… He’s gonna add a big piece to our ride the rest of the way and he played hard for us tonight and did a lot of good things. But I think working him back into it is gonna be key for him, not rushing him into it.”
Maiden (7-12, 3-6 South Fork 2A) scored the game’s first 15 points before a free throw from West Lincoln’s Austin Flowers got the visitors on the board at the 2:49 mark of the first quarter. Judd Harrelson followed with a 3 to pull the Rebels even closer, but the Blue Devils maintained a 22-10 lead at the end of the opening period.
After Maiden’s lead ballooned to 46-24 at halftime, West Lincoln (0-19, 0-9) played the Blue Devils much tighter in the second half. Still, the deficit was too much to overcome for a squad that hasn’t tasted victory since a 50-47 home win over East Burke on Nov. 17, 2017.
“Sometimes you sit there and say they’re not must-wins, but this one was one of those ones we really felt like we needed maybe to boost us,” said Brittain. “That’s the first time we’ve had all 12 guys out there dressed together in a long time. … It was good to see everybody back out there bouncing around and one of those wins that you really feel like you need to hopefully hop back on that train.”
Other scorers for the Blue Devils included Dru McCullough with eight points, Treveon Howell with seven, Dylan Abernethy with five, Micah Haynes with four and Jalen Robinson, Tyler Fitzpatrick and Reilley Copeland with two each.
Garrett Sain and Alex Rice had nine pints apiece to pace the Rebels’ attack. Adam Fortenberry and Harrelson each chipped in eight points.
The Blue Devils travel to Lake Norman Charter on Friday.
