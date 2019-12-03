The South Fork 2A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for football, with Maiden’s Dylan Abernethy earning the league’s offensive player of the year honors and Newton-Conover’s Brandon Johnson being named specialist of the year. East Lincoln’s Ethan Martin was the league’s defensive player of the year, while North Lincoln’s Nick Bazzle took coach of the year.
First-place North Lincoln also put nine players on the all-conference team, as Ty Williams, Jake Sorrus, Landon Beard, Joseph Elberti, Wyatt Painter, Sam Brady, Jacob Cline, Daniel Carter and Travali Price made the cut. Abernethy of second-place Maiden was joined by Chris Morgan, Daniel Harris, Brennan James, Carson Hansley, Presley Poovey, Amarion Craig and Ethan Rhodes.
After tying the Blue Devils for second place, Newton-Conover was represented by the aforementioned Johnson along with Allen Wilfong, Garrett Kurz, Sakarri Morrison, Xavion Coulter, Justice Craig, Allan Shade and Zane Redmond. Meanwhile, fourth-place East Lincoln placed six players on the squad: Martin, Justin Barnett, Spencer Sinyard, Cole Barber, Paulie Menegay and Trent Smith.
West Lincoln, which tied East Lincoln for fourth place, was represented by Canon Bridges, Xander Pendergrass, Mason Huitt, Harley Scronce, Chandler Carpenter and Alex Hall. Additionally, sixth-place Bandys received four selections including Josh Williams, Josh Ellis, Hunter Jones and Wayne Carroll.
Seventh-place Lincolnton put DeJarris Gash, Doobie Bryant and C.J. Borders on the team, while eighth-place Lake Norman Charter was represented by Jaden Goodman and Jeff Womack.
