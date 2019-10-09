MAIDEN — If there were any questions as to how the Maiden volleyball team would respond after having its 10-match winning streak snapped by Lake Norman Charter, the Blue Devils answered them emphatically on Tuesday. Maiden took care of business with a four-set win over North Lincoln by the scores of 25-19, 25-14, 23-25 and 25-14.
“Yes, we did,” Maiden head coach Marsha Davis said of her squad's response to the loss. “They pulled it together and did what they had to do.”
Maiden went into Tuesday’s contest with a one-game lead over East Lincoln in the South Fork 2A Conference standings. The Blue Devils remain on top of the league standings with an overall record of 16-4 and a league mark of 10-1.
North Lincoln’s Knights are now 7-9 overall and 5-6 in league play.
In their first contest earlier in the season, North Lincoln pushed Maiden to the edge before Maiden earned a five-set win. But on Tuesday, the Blue Devils thoroughly dominated the first two sets by grabbing the early leads and applying relentless pressure on the Knights’ defense with an attack that fired from sideline to sideline.
“I told them that from the very beginning,” Davis said. “If we play our game, they can’t be beat. We just have to get in our situation and play.”
In the opener, Abbey Smith collected four quick strikes for points before Isabella Abernathy, Laura Morgan and Anna White found open space for points and a 15-10 Maiden lead.
North Lincoln didn’t go away without a fight, however, and cut that lead to 15-13. But the Blue Devils regrouped and Savannah Lail nailed the game-winner for the 25-19 decision.
Maiden took control of the second game immediately and blew out to an 18-7 lead after Morgan, Abernathy and Lail went back-to-back-to-back with crushing kills before Sarah Wicker and Lail held a block party that produced three consecutive points.
“It was an all-around effort. Defense, setters as well —they made good choices,” Davis said. “Our hitters did well. They had to look at the court and find the holes and they did.”
White got a block to put the second game at 24-14. But it was game point where the Blue Devils put their unique stamp on the game. In the middle of a long rally, libero Natalie Lail made a diving, one-handed save on the third hit from deep in her court to get the ball over the net. Then White came up with a kill to finish off the Knights by a 25-14 final in game two.
A combination of a renewed effort by North Lincoln, and at times a lack of effective communication on the Maiden side of the net, kept the Knights in the third game from beginning to end.
Maiden could never muster more than a two-point lead throughout the game and North Lincoln’s Delaney Jones and Chelsea Stegal came up with several big swings to thwart the Blue Devils.
With the score tied at 23, Jones used the net to deliver a service ace and on the final point, a Maiden hit went long to give the Knights a hard-fought 25-23 win and extend the match.
But in the fourth game, a kill by Smith gave Maiden a lead at 7-6 the Blue Devils would not surrender. White dominated the net and drilled three straight kills to put Maiden in front 11-7.
White spent a good part of that fourth and final game making the Knights pay for any pass or return that strayed too near the net.
“Especially in the fourth game, she (White) really did a great job,” Davis said.
Savannah Lail picked up two of Maiden’s final four points with kills as the Blue Devils won going away, 25-14.
Maiden has a showdown on the road with second-place East Lincoln tonight.
“We have to beat East Lincoln. We have to beat East Lincoln,” Davis said emphatically about her team’s focus after the win. “That’s our goal right now, to concentrate on that next game and then go from there. One game at a time.”
