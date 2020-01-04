Maiden police officers were dispatched to the U.S. 321 overpass bridge on Startown Road when a male standing on the railing threatened suicide on Dec. 27. Sgt. Joe Painter was one of the first on the scene.
As Lincoln County Sheriff deputies spoke to the 47-year-old man from one side of the bridge, Painter said he walked across the other side trying to remain unseen by the man.
“There was an opportunity and I saw he wasn’t paying attention,” Painter said.
Painter said the man was holding a cigarette in his left hand and a beer in his right.
“He made statements that as soon as he finished that cigarette he was jumping,” Capt. Jamey Fletcher with Maiden Police Department said.
Painter said he reached the man, who still hadn’t noticed him, and pulled him off the railing.
Other officers moved to assist Painter as the man resisted.
After pulling the man from the railing, Painter realized the man was bleeding from his wrist, which he had slashed with a knife.
The man was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to Painter
“Our thoughts and prayers are with this man,” Chief Tracy Ledford of the Maiden Police Department said. “We sincerely hope he gets the help he needs.”
Painter was also evaluated for exposure to the individual’s blood, but had no injuries.
“We appreciate (Joe’s) professionalism, his conduct and his quick thinking on this matter that ultimately saved this man’s life,” Ledford said.
“I’m just glad that this was an opportunity to save somebody,” Painter said. “Do something good.”
“We are glad it worked out the way it did,” Ledford said. “That we were able to intervene. Sometimes you don’t always get that chance.”
Painter said police officers do train to address a situation where someone may be suicidal, but it’s difficult to train for something of this nature.
He said officers train by going over methods to calm a person who is suicidal and calm the situation. “It’s trying to get them the help they need,” he said.
Painter will be honored for saving the man’s life during the next Maiden Town Council meeting on Jan. 14, when he will be presented an award.
“(Painter) is a really good guy,” Fletcher said. “Every day he goes above and beyond.”
Painter has served with the Maiden Police Department for 10 years, according to Fletcher. He grew up in Maiden and graduated from Maiden High School,
“He has the Maiden community at heart,” Ledford said.
“Hopefully this will show everybody that we really are here to help people,” Painter said.
