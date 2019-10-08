A Maiden man is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with no bond after he was charged with statutory rape.
David Daniel Moore, 53, is charged with two felony counts of statutory rape, according to a Hickory police arrest report.
Moore was taken into custody at Catawba Valley Medical Center before noon on Monday, the report states.
His first appearance in Catawba County Superior Court is scheduled for Oct. 21.
