MAIDEN — The Maiden girls basketball team bounced back from Tuesday’s two-point loss to South Fork 2A Conference foe Lincolnton with a 66-52 nonconference victory over University Christian High School on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (7-10) led 18-10 after the first quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 46-37 through three periods on their way to the 14-point win. Cree Bass led Maiden with 13 points, seven assists and four steals.
Gracie Arrowood (12 points, 4 assists, 6 steals), Maggie Andrews (11 points) and Maggie Sigmon (10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals) also reached double figures for the Blue Devils, with Nadia Glover adding eight points, Lainee Hentschel scoring six, Anaia Shank tallying three and Morgan Bohemier and Marley Mingus chipping in two and one, respectively.
The Barracudas (7-4) were paced by Ally Deese’s game-high 17 points to go with eight rebounds, while Sophie Deese added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Lizzie Sain scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds, with Macy Cannon collecting seven points, Sarah Wilson finishing with four and Emma Coffey notching one.
Maiden visits county rival Bandys tonight, while University Christian hosts Statesville Christian.
Boys
University Christian 43,
Maiden 35
The Blue Devils suffered their sixth straight loss, falling at the hands of the Barracudas in Wednesday’s nonconference tilt.
Maiden held a 6-4 advantage after the opening quarter, but University Christian rallied to tie things at 14-14 entering halftime before leading 24-19 at the end of three frames.
Hayden Patel paced all scorers with 11 points for University Christian (7-8), which also received 10 points from Jay Sowers, eight from Wyatt Sain and six apiece from Garrett Burns and Eric Giometti. Cody Zimmerman and Jamie Harris tallied one point apiece for the Barracudas.
Maiden (6-11) got 10 points each from Brennan James and Elijah Fowler, while Reilley Copeland scored eight and Dru McCullough finished with four. Treveon Howell added two points and Tyler Fitzpatrick chipped in one.
The Barracudas host Statesville Christian tonight, while the Blue Devils travel to Bandys.
