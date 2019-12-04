CLAREMONT — The Maiden boys basketball team was on cruise control on Tuesday for three quarters behind an explosive performance by Anthony Breland until the fourth quarter when the Bunker Hill Bears’ offense suddenly came out of hibernation.
The Blue Devils managed to stave off their hosts’ rally from as many as 21 points down in the fourth quarter, escaping with an 81-76 win to avenge last week’s loss to the Bears.
“I preached to our kids that we’ve got to finish it out. I think we tested the limits and did three of them without the fourth quarter,” said Maiden coach Justin Brittain. “I told the kids I saw their high and I also saw their lows. I saw what we need to work on and get better at. We’ll take that and move forward.”
Maiden is now 1-1, while Bunker Hill slipped to 1-3.
The Blue Devils and Breland, a sophomore, were all but unstoppable for three quarters. Breland scored 17 points alone in the first quarter and had 24 at the intermission when Maiden led 46-33.
When Breland wasn’t raining step-back 3-pointers or driving to the basket, fellow sophomore post player Dru McCullough was wreaking havoc in the paint and on the glass. Breland finished with 40 points and McCullough backed him up with a yeoman-like 16.
“Between him (McCullough) and Breland, they’re both sophomores, they’re really big for us,” Brittain said. “They’ve just got a lot of growing to do, but I expect them to play like seniors. I’ve got to slow myself down a little bit. We’ll learn and grow with them.”
Bunker Hill coach Dylan Johnson said his team struggled to grasp what was needed to slow Breland down.
“I think we lost focus on how good Breland really is the first time (we played) because he kind of shut himself down,” Johnson said, adding he thought the Blue Devils’ guard may have gotten frustrated in the Bears’ 63-54 win last week. “I told them if he makes a few early he’s going to be a problem and he was. It took us too long to figure out we had to switch every screen.”
Breland added 12 more points in the third quarter when Maiden extended its lead to 15 points, 64-49.
But if Breland drove the Blue Devils through the first three quarters, it was McCullough who got behind the wheel of the Maiden offense in the fourth quarter. His field goal gave the Blue Devils a 72-51 cushion with about four minutes to play.
Then it got interesting as the energy and momentum suddenly and inexplicably switched ends of the court. Five different Bears scored in an 18-4 run that had Bunker Hill within reach at 76-69 with 1:52 to play following Clayson Chapman’s triple from the left wing.
They had their deficit down to 78-72 with 30 seconds to go on another 3 by Johnathon White.
“That’s the kind of guys I want to be around when it’s nut-cutting time. They’re who I want on my side,” Johnson said. “I just love the fact that they showed that tenacity to play. We just got started 23 minutes too late.”
Although a pair of free throws by Desmond Anderson got the Bears within three, 79-76, there were less than three seconds to play and they were out of timeouts. Reilly Copeland sealed the game for the Blue Devils with a pair of last-second free throws.
“I saw a lot of growth in the kids, especially early,” Brittain said. “I think that’s just from the time playing together.”
Maiden hosts Hibriten tonight and visits Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Bunker Hill entertains St. Stephens on Friday.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 59, Maiden 44
Addison Wray’s big night lifted the Bears past Maiden on Tuesday for the second time this young season. Wray scored 33 points, including the 1,000 point of her high school career.
“One thousand is just the first goal. Really the big thing tonight was getting the win which we did,” said Wray, a junior. “It’s been a goal since I was a kid, but I’m not stopping there. The scoring record is 2,082, I think.”
Wray hit back-to-back 3s in an opening 9-0 run in the second quarter to reach 1,000. Madison Stotts put back an offensive rebound to cap that run as the Bears were threatening to run away and hide from Maiden with a 22-7 lead.
“She’s a special player,” Bunker Hill coach Lee Swanson said of Wray, noting his team suffered early on from some uncharacteristic foul trouble. “I thought Addie stepped up there and shouldered the scoring load. “
From there, the Blue Devils went on a run of their own — 9-4 — to cut their deficit to 26-18 by halftime.
“I thought we improved,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider, referring to Maiden’s season-opening loss to Bunker Hill last week. “We made some shots, we still didn’t shoot well. We shoot it well, we’re still in the game.”
The turnover bug that affected Maiden in the first half was contagious and Bunker Hill caught it in the third quarter. The Bears surrendered the ball nine times in the third period, mostly against the Maiden press, as the once large lead was cut to three on a Cree Bass triple.
“We prepared for it,” Swanson said of the Maiden press. “But evidently I didn’t do a very good job preparing us for it. So that’s on me. We’ll just have to get better at it.”
Bunker Hill closed out the third quarter with six straight points to lead 37-28 with a quarter to play.
Up 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Ashlyn Stoker hit back-to-back buckets from the left corner, one of them a 3, to put the Bears out of reach.
“Ashlyn’s one of those kids you want good things to happen to,” Swanson said. “She’s a super kid. Hopefully that sparks her.”
Wray led all scorers with 33. Bass led Maiden with 11.
Bunker Hill, which is now 3-1, hosts St. Stephens on Friday. Maiden is 0-2 and will entertain Hibriten tonight before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Friday.
GIRLS
Maiden: 07 11 10 16 — 44
Bunker Hill: 13 13 11 22 — 59
Maiden — Cree Bass 11, Lainee Hentschel 9, Maggie Sigmon 8, Gracie Arrowood 5, Maggie Andrews 4, Nadia Glover 4, Alyssa Keener 3.
Bunker Hill — Addison Wray 33, Faith Isenhour 8, DaLesha Linebarger 6, Madison Stotts 5, Ashlyn Stoker 5, Olivia Ellis 1, Camryn Bryant 1.
BOYS
Maiden: 23 23 18 17 — 81
Bunker Hill: 16 17 16 27 — 76
Maiden — Anthony Breland 40, Dru McCullough 16, Reilly Copeland 5, Elijah Fowler 4, Treveon Howell 4, Micah Haynes 4, Brennan James 4, Iziah Morgan 2, Tyler Fitzpatrick 2.
Bunker Hill — Carson Sigmon 15, Johnathon White 13, Jay Abrams 11, Desmond Anderson 11, Clayson Chapman 9, Keenan Kee 6, Ethan Hildebran 6, Kalie Ramseur 3, Kayden Robinson 2.
