MAIDEN — In a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, the Maiden girls basketball team picked up a 55-41 victory over Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday night for the Blue Devils’ second consecutive win and third in the last four games.
“It was a good win,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider. “I thought we played really well in the second quarter and in the third quarter.”
Maiden led 9-6 after the first period in spite of committing 14 turnovers.
“Those are times we didn’t even shoot the ball,” lamented Snider. “Of course, we stole the ball a lot too, but we didn’t finish and take advantage of it.”
Maiden’s Gracie Arrowood and Lake Norman’s Jillian Villanti traded 3-pointers to begin the second quarter. Then Cree Bass hit a 3 for the Blue Devils to jumpstart the Maiden offense. When Maggie Andrews canned another triple moments later and Nadia Glover added a stickback off an offensive rebound, Maiden was up 22-13.
The Blue Devils held that same nine-point advantage at the half, 26-17, and went on a 10-1 run to begin the third quarter to open things up a bit at 36-18.
“I thought our starters played well, particularly at the beginning of the third quarter when we kind of challenged them a little bit,” Snider said.
Maiden’s advantage was 20 points, 41-21, at the end of three periods and ballooned to 23 midway through the fourth on another Bass triple.
Snider then went to his bench to finish out the ballgame.
Bass led Maiden with 15 points including three treys. Andrews was also in double figures with 10 points.
Villanti topped Lake Norman with 16 points and Jade Taylor had 10.
Maiden improved to 4-8 overall and 2-1 in South Fork 2A Conference play. Lake Norman dropped to 4-8 and 0-3.
Both teams play Friday night — Maiden at North Lincoln and Lake Norman at home against Newton-Conover.
BOYS
Lake Norman Charter 76, Maiden 37
Tuesday was one of those nights for the Blue Devils — not the kind you’ll relish in remembering years later, but rather the kind you can’t wait to forget. Lake Norman Charter came to town in a battle of two of the three remaining league unbeatens in the South Fork 2A and left with an overwhelming win over Maiden.
“I talked to the kids about it,” Maiden coach Justin Brittain said, acknowledging it was a game the best thing to do with was simply move on. “I said we have to be men about it, take it and learn from it.”
The Knights won the opening tip and in a harbinger of what was to come, point guard Cal Reed threw a no-look pass to Jackson Porter for an easy layup on the opening possession.
The Blue Devils’ Treveon Howell tied the score moments later and Dru McCullough followed to give Maiden its only lead of the night at 4-2.
But after that, Lake Norman went on a 22-0 run to end the quarter with a more than comfortable 24-4 cushion.
“We got off to a really rough start,” Brittain said, citing missed layups and open looks in combination with nine first-quarter turnovers. “I feel like if we could have made a couple of those layups, the ballgame might have been just a little bit different. Our confidence might have been slightly different, but we could never get that train rolling. It snowballed really quick on us.”
Maiden’s issues weren’t from a lack of trying to find some combination that could unlock the basket as Brittain went up and down his bench trying to find the right mix. But the second quarter was, for the most part, a repeat of the first.
The biggest difference was the Knights began dropping 3s when they weren’t running lethal fast breaks off of steals and rebounds alike. Five times in the second quarter, nine times in the game, Lake Norman connected from behind the arc.
“They’re really well-coached, they shot it well,” Brittain said. “When they trapped, they rotated really well. We got too much in help mode and not enough in attack mode.”
Leading 51-19 at the half, Lake Norman hit the first eight points of the third quarter to run the score to 59-19. A running clock from that point on limited the scoring opportunities in the second half.
“I just felt like every time we would get a bucket they would come down and hit a three,” Brittain said.
Four Knights made it into double figures, led by Donovan Atwell with 16 points. Jackson Porter had 14 points and Reed and Oliver O’Brien each had 10.
McCullough led Maiden with nine points and Reilly Copeland came off the bench with six.
Maiden is now 6-6 overall and 2-1 in the South Fork 2A entering Friday’s road game at North Lincoln. Meanwhile, Lake Norman is 8-4 and 3-0 as it prepares for a home contest against Newton-Conover that same night.
BOX SCORE
GIRLS
LKN Charter 06 11 04 20 — 41
Maiden 09 17 15 14 — 55
Lake Norman Charter — Jillian Villanti 16, Jade Taylor 10, Kailyn Kilpatrick 7, Maisie McCall 3, Rebecca Donaldson 2, Sarai Genece 2, Ella Peplinski 1.
Maiden — Cree Bass 15, Maggie Andrews 10, Gracie Arrowood 9, Nadia Glover 6, Maggie Sigmon 6, Morgan Boheimer 2, Lainee Hentschel 2, Alyssa Keener 2, Keegan Rice 2, Marley Mingus 1.
BOYS
LKN Charter 24 27 20 05 — 76
Maiden 04 15 10 08 — 37
Lake Norman Charter — Donovan Atwell 16, Jackson Porter 14, Oliver O’Brien 10, Cal Reed 10, Alec Edens 8, Andrew Reinhardt 6, Jalen Rivers 5, Miles Bell 3, Liam Newell 2, Avery Scott 2.
Maiden — Dru McCullough 9, Reilly Copeland 6, Treveon Howell 4, Brennan James 4, Iziah Morgan 4, Elijah Fowler 3, Tyler Fitzpatrick 2, Micah Haynes 2, Jalen Robinson 2, Dylan Abernethy 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.