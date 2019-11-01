The elections in Maiden this year include races for mayor and city council.
Max Bumgarner Jr., who is currently serving as mayor pro tem, is running against Zane Hudson. Longtime Mayor Bob Smyre retired in June.
In addition, five candidates – incumbent Ronnie Williams and challengers Beth Poovey Rudisill, Danny Lee Kiser, Bob Sigmon and Richard Fox -- are seeking three seats on the Maiden council. The seats are at-large, and residents may vote for up to three of the council candidates.
Bumgarner, Hudson, Rudisill, Kiser, Fox and Williams responded to the questionnaire.
Mayoral Candidates
Max D. Bumgarner Jr.
Age: 52
Occupation: Vice president/general manager – Freightmaster Inc.
Selected political/community experience: Maiden Town Council, 2006-present, currently serving as mayor pro tem; Western Piedmont Council of Governments representative for the town of Maiden, 1 term; town council representative for strategic planning and development committee; town council representative for recreation advisory committee.
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponent?
I am the only candidate for the office of mayor who has lived in Maiden from birth. My Maiden roots include both maternal and paternal ancestors that span the past four-plus generations.
My heart and soul desires nothing less than seeing progress and prosperity for my hometown. I will rely on my years of service and experience in municipal government and serving on the town’s board during the past 13 years.
My opponent has a number of years in serving on the town’s board. However, that was 14 years ago. The town of Maiden has significantly changed since his time of service.
I feel my time of service tenure allows me more insight into the town’s current situation with a greater understanding of upcoming projects and development.
During my 13 years on the board, records show I have attended every meeting with the exception of two – these were due to sickness. I have always tried to uphold my seat with respect, honor and priority.
My priority is dedicating as much as possible the time and efforts to the citizens and the town’s functions and activities. There are many opportunities for our town which I feel can help lead Maiden in the right direction.
Being that Maiden is one of the smallest towns in the county, I am proud to say we now hold the spots of having both the second-highest tax base along with the lowest tax rate.
I wish to continue in serving the fine citizens and good employees to be a steward for the town of Maiden’s tax dollars.
Zane Reid Hudson
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired Sergeant over the Civil Division from Catawba County Sheriff’s Department after 29 years in law enforcement, remain on Reserve Unit for the CCSD
Selected political and civic involvement: Served two terms as mayor, Town of Maiden and on council for 12 years; member of The Charlotte Oasis Shrine; member and past president of the Catawba County Shrine Club; captain of the Tripsters Unit that transports children to the Shriners’ Children’s hospitals; member and Past Master of Maiden Masonic Lodge; chairman of the Catawba County Resource Council for the Newton Prison Camp.
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponent?
After many years of working with the town of Maiden on the council and then as mayor, I feel that experience matters.
One of my concerns is the abandoned lots and buildings that need attention.
I believe we can work together to improve our infrastructure and the services we offer to all our citizens from the children to the seniors.
Town Council Candidates
Richard Fox
Age: 51
Occupation: Disabled
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponents?
I am a life-long resident of Maiden. I am the son of Richard C. Fox, retired textile supervisor for Maiden Knitting/Delta Apparel, where he was employed got 42 years. I am also the grandson to the late Clyde and Thelma Fox , whom also were lifelong residents until their deaths. In fact, the home I am residing in is my grandparents’ home place that they had built in 1947.
My grandfather Clyde Fox served in the U.S. Army and fought for our country in World War II, where he earned many ribbons, commendations and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, as he was wounded in combat. After the war he came home and became commander of Maiden VFW Post 1974 and became head mechanic for the Chevrolet dealership in Lincolnton. And he retired from there after suffering heart ailment.
Looking at today, I am a father of two and a grandfather of four. My son is currently serving in the U.S. National Guard as an E4-specialist along with being a FedEX driver when at home.
I attend and am a member at High Shoals Baptist Church.
My vision for our fine town we all love and call home:
- Encourage new businesses to locate in Maiden;
- Provide better opportunities for the citizens;
- Provide strong support to the police, fire and rescue of Maiden;
- Support our men and women of our U.S. military past and present;
- Keep taxes low while maintaining good services; and
- Maintain that small-town atmosphere where family comes first.
Beth Poovey Rudisill
Age: 52
Occupation: Registered nurse
Selected political/community experience: North Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders Board member (10-plus years); Corner Table volunteer (five-plus years); Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry volunteer (one year)
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponents?
I hope to bring a fresh and innovative perspective to the Maiden Town Council.
I am ready to develop a plan for our town to revitalize the downtown area, establish strong working relationships with our current businesses and industries in Maiden while recruiting new to our town. We must explore our options in obtaining another grocery store and more restaurant options for our residents.
The citizens of Maiden are a tight-knit community. They always support and enjoy the festivals and events. My goal would be to grow these types of events, as to where surrounding communities come to Maiden to enjoy.
I have strong communication skills. However, the listening skills that I have developed with my job experience will serve me well as a Maiden Town Council member.
Being a nurse for nearly 30 years, I am grounded in the thought to always try and do "the right thing." This innate characteristic is a must for a person who is given the power to vote and make decisions that affect a large group of people and communities.
I am motivated to grow the strong roots of the town of Maiden. If given the opportunity, my mission will be to grow and build the future of this town we call home.
Ronnie Kent Williams
Age: 71 years old
Selected political/community experience: Currently serving my 6th year as a council member for the Town of Maiden; serving as Maiden’s representative to Western Piedmont Council of Government for my fourth year; Serving as Maiden’s representative to N.C. Municipal Power Association Number 1 for my third year; member of Maiden High School Athletic Boosters for over 30 years; served on Catawba Memorial Hospital (now Catawba Medical Center) Board of Trustees for seven years serving as chairman of the finance committee and was chairman of the board for two years; U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran serving from 1969 to 1971.
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponents?
During the past five years, we have had electric rate decreases totaling 10.2 percent and three years with no changes in electric rates at all.
Water rates have had minimum rate increases mainly due to our largest customer closing, which was approximately 80 percent of our water revenue.
We have replaced a decades-old, outdated and overcrowded municipal building with new modern facilities and with plans for a new fire department in the next few years. Our fire department is now a fire/first responder department with 24/7 coverage. Due to the hard work of our fire department our fire rating has dropped to a 3 rating. This rating will help lower fire insurance cost for both residents and industries and be a draw for more industry.
We have done all of this while maintaining the lowest tax rate in the county and surrounding areas of $.38 per $100.
We are also in the beginning stages on plans to revitalize Maiden.
I feel like my record speaks for itself on serving the citizens of Maiden with the best services from police, fire, street, electric and water/sewer for the lowest tax rates in the county pf $.38 per $100.
Danny Lee Kiser
Age: 60
Occupation: Firefighter/paramedic
Selected political/community experience: Oak Island Town Council – 2011 to 2015; Maiden Fire Department – 1978 to 2000; Maiden Police Department, reserve police officer – 1979 to 1990.
Why should the people of Maiden vote for you over your opponents?
I grew up in Maiden, graduating from high school in 1977.
I have served the citizens as a volunteer firefighter, rescue squad member and reserve police officer. I was a paramedic with Catawba County EMS for 16 years, 12 as a supervisor.
In 1999, I accepted a position as a firefighter/paramedic on Bald Head Island, advancing to the rank of captain.
I have experience in budget preparation, with Catawba County and Bald Head Island.
After retiring I was elected to a seat on the Oak Island Town Council. The town was in dire financial shape, due to a mismanaged wastewater project. I recognized early on, that in order for the town to become fiscally sound, we must reduce spending, ensure accountability and have impeccable town management. During my four-year term, we reorganized the debt structure, avoided defaulting on bond obligations and saw our fund balance rise from below 20 percent to the mid-40 percent range.
As a career city and county employee, and serving on a town council, I have seen both sides of the budget process.
I strongly feel that any government must be operated as a business. In the council/manager form of government, the council sets policy and direction.
The town manager is responsible for overall operations. To be an effective council member, one must have a full grasp on all aspects of what the town provides to the citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.