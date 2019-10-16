NEWTON — Maiden High’s volleyball team looked sluggish at times, but the talented group had more than enough to finish off the South Fork 2A Conference regular season title with a 3-0 sweep at Newton-Conover Tuesday night. Maiden edged the Red Devils 25-23 in the first set before completing the sweep 25-14, 25-19.
With the win, the Blue Devils (18-4 overall, 12-1 South Fork) claimed the conference title outright. They started the day two matches ahead of both second-place teams, East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter, and needed only a win in Tuesday’s match or Thursday at home against Lincolnton. The regular season conference title is the program’s first since winning back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016. The Blue Devils have won either a regular season or conference tournament title the past five seasons.
Maiden coach Marsha Davis said the 2019 edition has been a memorable one.
“Up with the best,” said Davis, when asked how this team ranks with her others. “They have fought hard. They’ve had to battle many, many, many games. They’re just a great group of girls.”
The Red Devils (7-11, 4-9) came into the match needing a win to pad their resume in hopes for a playoff berth. Ranked 71st in Class 2A in the latest rankings released Monday by MaxPreps, Newton-Conover took a 3-2 win over South Caldwell in a nonconference match later that day. The Red Devils looked primed for an upset in the first set as they went spike-for-spike against the conference champs on Senior Night.
Newton-Conover’s middle blocker Chyna Cornwell, a highly touted basketball player, proved Tuesday that she is also talented on the volleyball court. The senior had two blocks and added two kills to help her team build a 10-6 lead in the opening set. A kill and a pair of aces by Abbey Smith keyed a 7-0 run that put the Blue Devils back ahead by three. Newton-Conover rebounded and had a second run, this one an 8-1 charge led by Emma Huffman’s three points to make it 18-14. The teams battled through six lead changes and eight ties in the first set which saw the Red Devils take a 23-22 lead after Cornwell’s kill and Allison White’s ace. But the Blue Devils got kills from Smith and Anna White before a Red Devils hitting error finished the late rally.
Coming off a 3-1 win at East Lincoln to set up Tuesday’s clincher, Davis admitted the group wasn’t quite as sharp as they have been.
“It took a while and I’m sure they’re tired,” Davis said. However, she added that the 6-foot-3 Cornwell is a force to deal with at the net. “Chyna also throws a kink into things, too. She’s a great ballplayer. She jumps so high and it’s sometimes hard to block her. We had to readjust to that, too.
Red Devils coach Beth Arney said that Cornwell brings a lot of energy to the court.
“When she’s on it,” said Arney, “the other five girls on the court are on it, too.”
The close loss seemed to take the momentum away from Newton-Conover, as it had 11 errors that contributed to Maiden’s win in the second set.
“I think there was a bit of a letdown,” Arney said. “The girls worked really hard and they still didn’t come out on top, so they were feeling a little sad.”
Smith had three kills and two aces to pace the Maiden offense in the set.
Newton-Conover again found its groove for a period in the third set with Cornwell putting down two points and Saryn Pennell chipping in two aces to build a 10-6 lead. But five Red Devils errors and two kills from Sarah Wicker sparked an 8-0 run that put the Blue Devils ahead for good. Wicker’s ace gave Maiden its largest lead of the set at 22-14 to help polish off the match.
Maiden hosts Lincolnton Thursday in its final match of the regular season, while Newton-Conover travels to East Lincoln that same night.
