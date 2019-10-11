When she first ran for congress in 2010, Renee Ellmers made health care a centerpiece of her campaign.
The registered nurse went on to serve for three terms in the U.S. Congress from North Carolina’s Second Congressional District.
After her time in Congress, Ellmers served as a southeastern regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This year, Ellmers is running for a different office — North Carolina lieutenant governor — but she’s keeping the focus on health care.
She’s one of several candidates who have announced a run in the Republican primary.
State Sen. Andy Wells, who represents Catawba and Alexander counties in the N.C. General Assembly, announced his candidacy for the office in September.
Filing for the office will take place in December. The primary for the office will be held in March 2020.
Ellmers was in Catawba County Thursday and discussed her campaign.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you running for lieutenant governor?
A: One of the things that I noticed in North Carolina at the state level is we really weren’t talking about a lot of health-care solutions, and yet had the continuing problems of escalating health-care costs, like health insurance, cost of health care itself, those kinds of things.
So I started thinking about, how can I come back to North Carolina and really be a voice for North Carolinians and work on behalf of patients and families to really help bring down those costs, and that’s why I decided to run for lieutenant governor.
Q: What solutions do you see to North Carolina’s health-care challenges?
A: When I talk about health-care solutions, some of the things that are being discussed right now are whether or not we’ll expand Medicaid or, at the national level, some of the Democratic presidential candidates are talking about Medicare for All, or basically government-run socialized health care.
Those are not health-care solutions and will only continue to perpetuate the problems that exist. What I would like to do is work on health care from the system’s perspective, within the system itself and making improvements to help bring down those costs.
Q: What sets you apart from your challengers and potential challengers for this office?
A: What I think sets me apart is the fact that on day one I have a plan of action.
And my plan is, day one, as is it laid out in the state constitution, the lieutenant governor can be appointed to special duties.
I want to be able to ask the governor and/or the General Assembly … to lead a special task force on health care solutions.
I think that this is a way that I can be instrumental in bringing all the stakeholders together to solve the problems.
