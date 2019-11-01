HICKORY - To recruit and educate high-quality teachers, Lenoir-Rhyne University is accepting applications for its Teaching Scholars Program through Jan. 15, 2020.
LR’s Teaching Scholars Program provides scholarships of up to $5,500 per year for four years to incoming first-year students. These funds are offered in addition to the federal, state, and LR financial assistance for which the student is qualified, but cannot be combined to exceed the cost of tuition or combined with other top merit awards. The average LR student eligible for this program receives approximately $16,000 per year in scholarships and grants from the institution.
As early as their first year of college, scholars accepted into the program will be placed in Hickory-area school districts to serve as tutors, small group leaders, and instructional assistants.
Program benefits for each scholar include:
• Participation in enrichment seminars and experiences each semester
• Involvement in service projects in urban, rural, and inner-city communities
• Opportunity to study abroad
• Personalized advising and mentorship provided by the program director
• May be eligible to participate in the LR Honors Academy
• Opportunity to engage in summer experiences working with public school students and serving the local and regional communities
Upon successful completion of the program, scholars will be licensed to teach anywhere in North Carolina and, in most cases, the license can be easily reciprocated to other states in the U.S. Through the program, scholars receive job placement assistance, including the provision of résumé materials to state human resource directors. Those wishing to advance their degree will also have the opportunity to bridge into graduate programs offered within LR’s School of Education at a discounted tuition rate.
LR’s Teachers Scholars Program is invitation-only and based on need and merit. To be eligible, scholars must have a desire to attend LR and become a teacher; maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher while in high school; have a significant need for financial aid to attend college; and meet LR admission requirements.
To learn more about the Teaching Scholars Program or to apply, visit lr.edu/teachingscholars or contact Jennifer Cash, director of Teaching Scholars Program, at jennifer.cash@lr.edu or 828-328-7451.
