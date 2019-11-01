Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 34 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&