Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT THROUGH THE NIGHTTIME HOURS... ABUNDANT LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE AND FAIRLY LIGHT WINDS WILL PERMIT FOG TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THROUGH THE NIGHTTIME HOURS. THE VISIBILITY IN THE FOG WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE, WITH SOME LOCATIONS EXPERIENCING DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. THE VISIBILITY MAY CHANGE RAPIDLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. IF DRIVING IN THE REGION TONIGHT, ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND STOPPING DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS TO IMPROVE YOUR VISION WHILE DRIVING, AND CONSIDER TURNING ON YOUR HAZARD LIGHTS IN PARTICULARLY DENSE FOG TO BE MORE VISIBLE TO OTHER DRIVERS.