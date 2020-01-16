Officer Seth Bowman, 21, with the Long View Police Department was recognized during a Long View Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday for locating a missing 3-year-old girl on Dec. 9.
Bowman said he found the child in Long View after he got a call to be on the lookout for a stolen Honda Accord. Bowman found the stolen vehicle parked in front of a home with the missing 3-year-old inside the car unharmed and asleep.
According to Chief T.J. Bates with Long View Police, a suspect has yet to be found in this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.