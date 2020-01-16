Seth Bowman

Seth Bowman

 KRISTEN HART/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Officer Seth Bowman, 21, with the Long View Police Department was recognized during a Long View Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday for locating a missing 3-year-old girl on Dec. 9.

Bowman said he found the child in Long View after he got a call to be on the lookout for a stolen Honda Accord. Bowman found the stolen vehicle parked in front of a home with the missing 3-year-old inside the car unharmed and asleep.

According to Chief T.J. Bates with Long View Police, a suspect has yet to be found in this case.

