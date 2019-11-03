The race for Long View Town Council this year features three incumbents – Randall Mays, Thurman VanHorn and David Elder – running unopposed in Wards 1, 3 and 4, respectively.
VanHorn and Elder responded to questionnaires asking about their campaigns.
Thurman VanHorn
Age: 40
Occupation: Transportation supervisor
Selected political/community experience: Alderman of Long View Ward 3 (four years) and WPCOG Transportation Advisory Committee (four years)
Why should the people of Long View vote for you?
Since being elected four years ago, the other government officials and I have gotten the town headed toward a bright future.
We have been able to add to the police and fire departments with goals of expansion. We have been able to get more roads paved and plan to have those remaining paved within the next four years.
We have updated technology throughout our departments to modernize our infrastructure, which is a benefit to the town and its citizens. We have made various upgrades to our recreation center and walking track that make it more inviting.
The one thing I am most proud of that the board was able to accomplish is our Senior’s Day that we have on Wednesdays. These are the people that have helped make our town a community over the years and it is great that we have been able to give back to them.
These first four years were just the start. There is still a great deal of work to do.
I think as long as we put the people of our town first there is no limit to the positive changes we could make for our community.
David Elder
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired teacher/coach/ Hickory High School
Selected political/community experience: Town of Long View Alderman Ward 4. Previously was on the Hickory City Board of Education. Former member of Long View Lions Club.
Why should the people of Long View vote for you?
I have lived at the same address in the Town of Long View for 25 years.
I have always been willing to give all my effort to any organization, team, group, or community activity that I am involved with to get them to be successful.
I enjoy being a sounding board for my ward on the board of alderman and feel that I can be a positive representative for them.
I am a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where I have served as president of the council, chairman of stewardship, chairman of endowment, and chairman of finance.
We have wonderful close-knit group of administrators and board of aldermen that want what is best for this town and never let our personal feelings get in the way of better decisions.
I have experience in serving on the board, and I want to remain a part of the progress that the town of Long View is experiencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.