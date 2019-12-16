A “no” in 2018 became a happy “yes” in 2019 and a Disney World trip in 2020 for Sharonne and Barry Leger and their 9-year-old daughter, Maggie.
Maggie is autistic and faces a number of additional ailments. Sharonne said the Legers hoped to vacation with other families in similar situations. She applied for the annual trip sponsored by Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids — a nonprofit organization run by two Charlotte radio personalities that gives chronically disabled and terminally ill children and their families all-expense-paid trips to Walt Disney World.
The Legers’ hopes were high in 2018 after Sharonne submitted their application, but they weren’t selected.
They knew there was a chance to be chosen in the future, but it was still disappointing, Barry said. “(Sharonne) was deflated, but we thought about it this way — other families may need this more than we do,” he said.
The trip slipped from Sharonne’s mind after that, so much so that when she and Maggie walked into therapy one morning in July to find the entire staff lined up in the lobby wearing Mickey Mouse ears, it took Sharonne a minute to realize what that meant — they were selected by the Grin Kids foundation to go to Disney.
“I started bawling,” Sharonne said.
She called Barry, who at first thought the call was bad news. “But then they told me (about the trip) and it was all I could do not to cry,” Barry said.
For Maggie, the moment was less dramatic. “Maggie goes, ‘All right,’” Sharonne said.
Maggie is a loving and happy kid with short, brown, curly hair and plenty of energy, her parents say. Her autism makes her shy around strangers and not very verbal, so she shows excitement in different ways.
Sitting with her family in their small, Christmas-ready living room in Long View, Maggie eagerly turns on the TV and pulls up YouTube to watch the video from last year’s trip. She’s seen it dozens of times, but she still chirps, yells and squirms with excitement to watch it again.
Soon, she’ll get to live it. At the end of January, the Legers and 19 other families will board a charter plane in Concord and head to Orlando, Fla., where they’ll spend five days visiting Disney World’s four parks.
The family wouldn’t have been able to go on this kind of trip otherwise, Barry said.
But the trip means more than a fun time at Disney enjoying rides and meeting princesses — including Maggie’s favorite, Snow White — it’s also a chance to make friends and meet other families the Legers can relate to, Barry said.
“To me, it’s a means to meet people who are undergoing similar things we are,” he said.
It’s also a reminder that some children are worse off, he added. While the Legers have spent their share of time at a hospital for Maggie’s various medical issues — once for a month, once over Thanksgiving — they’re thankful Maggie is able to run and play.
“We try to be grateful that we have what we have,” he said.
Maggie’s health journey hasn’t been without struggle, Sharonne said. Maggie had a heart murmur before she was born, and then she came early. She has 5% hearing loss in one ear and issues with fluid buildup in her head. She also has slight fluid buildup in her spine near the base of her head and low muscle density, the Legers said.
The biggest hurdle is Maggie’s autism. She goes to therapy weekly, gets speech therapy and physical therapy, and she’s tried other outlets, like equine therapy. And she thrives, Sharonne noted. Everyone at her school, Ray Childers Elementary, knows who she is. She recently won three ribbons in the Special Olympics, and now she is bound for Disney.
The winners of the trip are chosen based on “the rarity of a child’s diagnosis, his or her ability to travel, the family’s financial situation and other resources available,” said Liana Weller, executive director of Ace & TJ’s Grin Kids.
As the family prepares for the trip — mostly walking more so they can make it through miles of Disney — Barry said it’s made him feel more positive about the world.
“Being chosen for this trip has reminded me there are good people,” he said. “There’s good out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.