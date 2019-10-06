HICKORY - The Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 726 First Ave., NW, Hickory, will host a free, one-hour informational seminar titled "Knowing Your Options for Long-term Care" on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. All are welcome, and no registration is required.
The seminar will address three important questions: What is long-term care? How do I know if I need it? How do I get long-term care? Attendees will also learn the differences between skilled nursing and assisted-living care; how the admission process works; options available for in-home caregivers; and how to pay for long-term care.
The seminar will be presented by Christina Franklin and Mary Mitchell from the Western Piedmont Council on Governments: Area Agency on Aging.
