While Fred T. Foard garnered the most state qualifiers of any wrestling team in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties during the 2A West Regional on Saturday in Millers Creek, several other area squads also acquitted themselves well during the 3A West, 2A Midwest and 4A West regional tournaments on Saturday in Lexington, Hendersonville and Cornelius. St. Stephens is sending six grapplers to the state tournament this Thursday through Saturday in Greensboro, while Bunker Hill is sending five, South Caldwell is sending two and Bandys and Alexander Central are sending one apiece.
Here’s a look at how area teams fared in the final round of each of the three regional tournaments (bolded names are area wrestlers who finished in the top four of their weight classes and thus qualified for the state tournament):
3A WEST
St. Stephens’ Jovanny Urzua was the runner-up at 113 pounds, losing a 7-3 decision to North Gaston’s Chance Cottingham in the championship match. The Indians’ Andre Britt added a second-place finish at 195, dropping a 6-2 decision to Enka’s Colby Maxwell in the title bout.
Coming in third at 182 was St. Stephens’ Justin Beltran, who pinned Statesville’s Garrett Steele in 1:44 in the consolation finals. The Indians’ Coy Reid (120), Garrett Bolling (145) and Dorian Whitworth (170) added fourth-place finishes, with Reid losing a 6-5 decision to North Henderson’s Henry Portela, Bolling falling by an 11-4 decision to North Buncombe’s Jacob Wise and Whitworth dropping a 5-1 decision to Cuthbertson’s Tyler Carroll in their respective third-place bouts.
Alexander Central’s Blake Martin was fourth at 285 after losing a 3-0 decision to Cramer’s Omar Cerna in the third-place match.
2A MIDWEST
Bunker Hill’s Casey Bolick won the 220-pound division with a pin of South Point’s Jacob Patterson at the 2:17 mark, while Brayden Guess was second at 138 after losing a 12-8 decision to Central Academy’s Preston Scarborough. The Bears’ Raul Hernandez (120), Jose Hernandez (126) and Aaron Bryant (195) added fourth-place finishes as Raul Hernandez lost a 3-2 decision to Surry Central’s Brenden Pack, Jose Hernandez was pinned by Bandys’ Bryson Burkett in 3:13 and Bryant dropped a 6-5 decision to West Iredell’s Kareen Stevenson.
4A WEST
In the 285-pound championship match, South Caldwell’s Josh Voelkel lost to Mooresville’s Austyn Barton in the ultimate tiebreaker period after wrestling to a 3-3 tie. Meanwhile, the Spartans’ Jonah McBurney was pinned by Olympic’s Landon Bean in 1:40 in the consolation finals.
WRESTLING 3A WEST REGIONAL
(held at North Henderson High School)
TEAM SCORES (top five and area finishes only): 1. Enka 156.5; 2. St. Stephens 131.5; 3. Cuthbertson 102; 4. Statesville 97; 5. North Gaston 97.5; 20. Alexander Central 22.
WRESTLING 2A MIDWEST REGIONAL
(held at North Davidson High School)
TEAM SCORES (top five and area finishes only): 1. Central Academy 192.5; 2. Bunker Hill 114.5; 3. Mount Pleasant 105; 4. Surry Central 102; 5. South Point 94; 19. Bandys 37.
WRESTLING 4A WEST REGIONAL
(held at Hough High School)
TEAM SCORES (top five and area finishes only): 1. Hough 201.5; 2. Mooresville 194; 3. Lake Norman 163.5; 4. Myers Park 128.5; 5. Mallard Creek 102; 12. South Caldwell 52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.