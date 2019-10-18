The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its girls tennis individual regionals this weekend to determine the representatives for the state tournament next weekend.
Each of the three area conferences recently held its conference tournament to determine their representatives to their respective classification’s West Regionals.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A received five berths each for singles and doubles competition, while the South Fork 2A got four each.
The Northwestern 3A/4A qualified four individual singles and four doubles teams to the 3A West Regional and two of each for the 4A.
Each regional will send the top four finishers in singles and doubles to the state individual tournament Oct. 25-26. The 2A state qualifiers will play at Cary Tennis Park with the 3A going to the Burlington Tennis Center. The 4A players move on to Millbrook Exchange Park next weekend.
Below is a capsule look at the regional qualifiers from the area:
2A West Regionals at Shelby High School (Friday 1 p.m., Saturday)
Northwestern Foothills 2A (regular season records as listed on MaxPreps, conference tournament finish)
Singles: East Burke — Erin Carico (3-4, Northwestern Foothills third place), Paige Houston (6-2, NWF fifth place; Fred T. Foard — Claire Boger (13-1, NWF champion); Patton — Kadira McClure (5-4, NWF runner-up); Nakita McClure (5-5, NWF fourth place).
Doubles: Bunker Hill — Krittiya (Aida) Trihemasava/Kinsey Miller (1-6, Northwestern Foothills fourth place); Draughn — Hailey Kincaid/Abbey Parker (8-4, NWF runner-up); Fred T. Foard — Hannah Cummings/Alexis Wolgemuth (11-0, NWF champion), Maddie Gee/Tori Lutz (3-0, NWF fifth place); Hibriten — Kennedy Harper/Cassey Vaught (0-2, NWF third place).
South Fork 2A
Singles: Bandys — Toni Laney (10-0, South Fork champion); Lake Norman Charter — Alicia Bush (6-8, SF third place); Newton-Conover — Alexa Allison (13-2, SF runner-up), Anna Grace Hinshaw (7-7, SF fourth place).
Doubles: East Lincoln — Olivia Prevost/Olivia Franco (6-7, South Fork runner-up); Lake Norman Charter — Sidney Ross/Jada Mbote (2-0, SF third place); Maiden — Gracie Arrowood/Hannah Sherrill (10-1 SF champion); West Lincoln — Brogan Heavner/Isabella Shutt (9-3, SF fourth place).
3A West Regionals at Hickory High School (Friday 1 p.m., Saturday)
Northwestern 3A Schools (records listed by NCHSAA)
Singles: Alexander Central — Kristen Ratliff (11-5, NWC 3A semifinalist) Hickory — Nicole Kozischeck (9-3, NWC 3A runner-up); Watauga — Jadyn Kadyk 16-0, NWC 3A champion), Amira Younce (14-1, NWC 3A semifinalist).
Doubles: Alexander Central — Emma Maltba/Hannah Maltba (6-9, NWC 3A semifinalist); Freedom — Blaikley Crooks/Savannah Vandergriff (4-3, NWC 3A semifinalist); Hickory — Ellie Holtzman/Jonellis Heredia (8-4, NWC 3A champion); Watauga — Alaina Muse/Magali Turner (7-1 NWC 3A runner-up).
4A West Regionals at Ardrey Kell High School (Friday 1 p.m., Saturday)
Northwestern 4A Schools
Singles: South Caldwell — Gwyneth Frye (8-4, NWC 4A runner-up), Ysabella Villacorte (6-5, NWC 4A champion).
Doubles: McDowell — Paige Shaw/Madi Smith (5-4, NWC 4A runner-up); South Caldwell — Molly Hagerty/Taylor Austin (5-4, NWC 4A champions).
