The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its regional swim meets throughout the state this weekend. Schools from the three local area conferences competed in the West Regionals, which were held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. The top eight in each of the relay and individual races advanced to next weekend’s state meets in Cary.
1A/2A recapIt was a big day for both the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, which will be well represented at the 1A/2A state meet Thursday.
Girls:
Catawba County’s only regional champion came in the 200-yard freestyle. Seeded third, Newton-Conover’s Valeria Hernandez-Pena blistered the field with a time of 1:56.97, which was 2.37 seconds faster than runner-up Grace Wilson of Lincoln Charter. Hernandez-Pena just missed double gold, as she tapped the wall second in the 100-yard freestyle, .05 behind Brevard’s Alina Swanson. Joining Hernandez-Pena at the state meet will be Chloe Hedrick, who finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. Those two will join Angelica Aragon-Zamora and Ellen Williams in the 400-yard freestyle relay after finishing seventh.
Newton-Conover finished ninth in the team competition with 92 points. South Fork 2A Conference rival and champion Lake Norman Charter finished third with 272 points behind champion Lincoln Charter and runnerup Christ the King.
Lake Norman Charter had two relay teams finish third and another come in sixth. The Knights, which will send six individuals to the state meet, had second place finishes by Alienor Hedlund (100 breaststroke) and Mattie Luther (100 backstroke).
Other South Fork 2A teams to score in the girls meet were East Lincoln, which advanced two swimmers to the state meet and wound up 11th with 72.5 points, North Lincoln, which came in 19th at 18 points, and Maiden. The Blue Devils scored four points as their 400-yard freestyle team finished 15th.
Out of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Burke County schools Patton and Draughn both finished high in the team standings. Patton scored in nine of the 11 races and finished with 181 points to place fourth. Draughn scored 128 points to come in sixth.
Patton was led by Kadira McClure, who finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and second in the 50-yard freestyle. She also joined Emma Sacchetti, Grace Lucas and Caroline Lucas to win the 200-yard freestyle relay over Lincoln Charter by .02 seconds. The quartet also advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay and the two Lucas swimmers also moved ahead to the state meet in individual races. Grace Lucas was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, while Caroline Lucas were fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth it the 200 freestyle.
Draughn’s Georgia Goulding and Gigi Smith both qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing fourth and eighth respectively. Goulding also moved ahead in the 100-yard butterfly, ending up fourth. The Wildcats also had two relay teams move ahead in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Hibriten finished in 13th with 40 points, with Cassidy Lowe scoring a fifth-place finish in the 200 Individual medley.
Two other Northwestern Foothills swimmers just missed out of the state meet. With a separation of .55 between sixth and 10th, West Caldwell’s Zoie Miller was ninth and Fred T. Foard’s Tori Lutz was 10th. Foard and West Caldwell finished tied 22nd with nine points.
Boys:
The top Catawba County scorer was Ethan McCosh of Fred T. Foard, who finished second in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. McCosh was also a part of two Tigers relay teams that made it to the state meet. Along with Nicholas Johnston, Dylan Haas and Riley Hampton, the teams were fourth in the 400-yard freestyle and seventh in the 200 medley.
The Tigers were a part of a trio of Northwestern Foothills 2A team that finished in the top-10. Foard was ninth with 104 points, with Draughn coming in seventh at 114 and Patton eight at 109. All six conference teams to compete posted scores, including East Burke (15th), Hibriten (19th) and West Iredell (31st).
Draughn’s Jaxon Smith had a pair of second-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. His teammate Jake Hudson also posted a runner-up finish in the 500-yard freestyle. The pair were also part of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays to advance.
Patton’s Mario Sacchetti was the lone boy to qualify in individual races (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke). He will also swim on two relay teams in the 200 medley and 200 freesyyle.
East Burke’s Alex Lennex and Robbie Stringfield both had moved ahead in the 500-yard freestyle with third and sixth place finishes, respectively.
Hibriten’s Matthew Barrett took fifth in the 200 IM and the 100-yard backstroke.
South Fork 2A Conference champions Lake Norman Charter finished in second place with 269 points, behind regional champion Lincoln Charter, which had 310. The Knights got first place swims from Harrison Powe (200 freestyle) and Ethan Hill (500 freestyle) to lead the way. They also had five swimmers to qualify for two swims at the state level and had top-eight finishes in all three relay races.
East Lincoln was tenth with 85 points with two individual swimmers and a relay team moving forward.
Maiden’s Nathan Jimenez finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley, missing the state meet by .22. He was also 12th in the 100-yard backstroke, and scored all 14 points for the Blue Devils to place them in 21st.
Timothy Eustice was the top placer for Newton-Conover, hitting 19th in the 200 IM.
3A recapSt. Stephens was the big winner among the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference schools in the meet held Friday afternoon.
For the boys, the Indians scored in eight of the 11 races and finished eighth with 93 points. The relay team of Elijah Godfrey, Carson Parmenter, John Cherkez and Josh Talbert finished seventh in both the 200-yard medley and the 400 freestyle races, which moved them ahead to the 3A state meet next weekend in Cary. Godfrey and Parmenter also qualified for individual races. Seeded seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, Parmenter came up with a big race to finish fourth. Godfrey also posted a time above his seed in the 200-yard individual medley. Swimming with the second group of eight as a ninth seed, Godfrey took seventh to move ahead to the state meet.
The Indians’ girls team scored 35 points, which was good for 15th place. Katie Parmenter scored 31 of those points, as she was the lone swimmer of the 3A schools from the conference moving ahead to the state meet. The freshman held the lead in the 500-yard freestyle heading into the final 50 yards before winding up second. She also placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Freedom was the only other school from the conference to have swimmers move ahead. The Patriots boys finished just behind St. Stephens with 82 points. Freedom had two relay teams finish in the top-eight to qualify for the state meet. Samuel Kuehnert, Kai Hawkins, Emerson Miller and Nolan Miler were fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 400-yard freestyler relays. Nolan Miller finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle to advance.
Riley Carswell was the lone swimmer to score for the girls team, as she came in 13th in the 50-yard freestyle.
The Hickory girls scored 18 points to finish in 18th place. Gwen Durak scored 16 of the 18 points, but missed out as a state qualifier. She finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley and 10th in the 500-yard freestyle. The Red Tornadoes’ boys did not register points, as their highest finish was 20th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Alexander Central’s girls qualified for two relay races, with a best finish of 23rd in the 200-yard medley relay. The boys came in 19th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Charlotte Catholic and Marvin Ridge traded places in the boys and girls meets. The Cougars easily outpaced Marvin Ridge 458-321 in the girls regional. The Mavericks took first in the boys meet 417-289 over Charlotte Catholic
4A recapAt the 4A West Regional held Saturday morning, South Caldwell had one boy and one girl advance to the state meet next Friday.
Kayana Taylor swam two individual races and moved ahead to the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly. Seeded 12th in the race and swimming in the second group of eight, she finished eighth to qualify by .11. She also finished 10th in the 200-freestyle, with her races accounting for 18 of her team’s 30 points, which was good for 12th.
The South Caldwell boys were 11th with 61 points, but only Brody Carroll moved ahead to next weekend with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Carroll just missed a second individual qualification, as he tapped out ninth in the 100-yard backstroke. He, along with Matthew Hutchinson, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin also just missed moving ahead in the 200-yard medley relay, coming in ninth.
The McDowell girls scored in two relays getting 15th in the 200-yard medley and 16th in the 400-yard freestyle. The boys did not score, hitting a pair of 23rd place finishes in their two relays.
Winning the 4A West girls title was Hough, which edged Myers Park 331.5-314. For the boys, South Mecklenburg outlasted Myers park 356.5-341.5.
