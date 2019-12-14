The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its 2019 all-conference team for football, with Hickory, St. Stephens, South Caldwell and Alexander Central combining to fill 35 of the 63 spots on this year’s squad. Freedom’s Jayden Birchfield was named the league’s offensive player of the year, while Watauga’s Jaiden Bond (defensive player of the year), Anderson Castle (overall player of the year) and Ryan Habich (coach of the year) and South Caldwell’s Alex Reaves (special teams player of the year) took the remaining individual awards.
Conference champion Watauga earned a league-high 13 selections, with Dakota Silvers, Adrion Cassidy, Jake Watson, Grant Lawrence, Mathew Grambon, Sterling Sauls, Seb Best, Orlando Leon, Eli Towle, Mitchell Greene and Grant Oliver joining the aforementioned Bond and Castle on all-conference.
Alexander Central and Freedom each filled 12 spots, with the Cougars putting Ryheem Craig, AJ Miller, Steven Montgomery, Lance Justice, Blake Martin, Kaine Allen, JaiKwaun Tilley, Josh Abernathy, Colston Yount, Zach Wooten, Garrett Martin and Kobe Burns-Ceasar on the team. Meanwhile, the Patriots were represented by Jayden Birchfield, Day Day Burgess, Desmond Caldwell, Austin Lowery, Day Day Roddy, Chase Young, Noah English, Jacob Dembski, Kevin Hover, Justin Taylor, Damien Dula and Nic Rhoney.
Hickory, which tied Alexander Central and Freedom for second place in the conference, garnered 11 selections. Sebastian Parrish, Malachi Sumner, Grayson Lineberger, Damien Mauntz, Cody Young, Gage Lackey, Elijah Millsaps, Zay Huitt, Tristan Rankin, Maleek Hill and Henry Stewart were the Red Tornadoes’ all-conference representatives.
Fifth-place St. Stephens had seven honorees. Zach Lee, C.J. Impagliazzo, Zak McLauchlin, Hayden Kerley, Blake Holsclaw, Justin Beltran and Matthew Hancock represented the Indians on all-conference.
Sixth-place South Caldwell tallied five selections, including Isaiah Kirby, Avery Raynor, Trevor Johnson, Austin Raynor and the aforementioned Reaves. Additionally, seventh-place McDowell was represented by the trio of Richard Handy, Harley Allison and Jacob Pearson.
